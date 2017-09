He was tortured, ostracized and kicked out of his home, but refused to give up his persistent struggle to convert to Judaism, a crime punishable by death in his Muslim country. In an exclusive interview, Fishel Benkhald talks about the price he paid for his stubbornness and shares his dream of visiting Israel and opening a kosher restaurant in Karachi. ‘After so many years in the dark,’ he declares, ‘I’m coming out and saying: Look at me, I’m a Jew.’

Yaniv Halily|Published: 28.09.17 , 23:46

Fishel Benkhald at the Jewish cemetery in Karachi. ‘Just like people come out of the closet in the LGBT community, I felt like I had come out of the Jewish closet’

Benkhald’s bruised face after clashing with Muslims

"Luckily, shortly before I was arrested, I took a picture of my bruised face and posted on Twitter that I had been beaten up for being Jewish. American journalists saw the tweet and contacted the police in Pakistan. After hours of interrogation, I was released.”

A touch of Yiddish

The letter confirming Benkhald’s registration as a Jew

Dreaming of a bar mitzvah