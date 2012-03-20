What's new

Pakistan’s olive oil producers prepare to enter global market: report

Pakistan’s olive oil producers prepare to enter global market: report
The country's olive production is expected to reach 16,000 tonnes by 2027

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani olive oil producers are preparing to enter the global market as 27.5 million olive trees on more than 30,000 acres of land have been planted.

The plantation extends through Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Baluchistan, Islamabad and Azad Kashmir, said a report published by Gwadar Pro on Wednesday.

Pakistan has 10 million-acre suitable land for olive plantation, almost double than Spain, which is currently the largest olive oil producer in the world.

With an increase in the area under cultivation, Pakistan is passing through a silent revolution in olive oil production. The sector is rapidly moving the country towards self-reliance by introducing Pakistan’s national brand under the name of ‘Pak Olive’ by 2021.


According to the report, the Pakistan Olive Oil Council will be established under the Ministry of National Food Security and Research to suggest policy measures for the promotion of olive oil in the country.

Muhammad Tariq, director of Pak Olive, said within the 2019-20 season, the estimated olive oil production capacity in Pakistan will reach approximately 1,400 tonnes. By the year 2027, production is expected to reach 16,000 tonnes.

The government also plans to issue certifications for the marketing and branding of olive oil for the private sector. The project targets plantations of over 50,000 acres in the country by 2022.

The available potential area for olive cultivation is about 10 million acres in Punjab, particularly the Pothwar region, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and erstwhile Fata, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan.

According to the report, by 2024, the value of oil olive production would increase to Rs1.727 billion.

“In KP, over a million olive plants are being grown on an area of 9,391 acres, engaging 768 farmers. Thus, by 2024, the country will have about 3 million fruit-bearing olive plants producing roughly 1,415 tonnes of olive oil with an estimated value of Rs4.416 billion.”

Olive oil processing mills have been established by both public and private sectors in Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Baluchistan. In all, nine plants have been established in Pakistan for oil extracting. Eight out of nine plants are already operational and one will be functional by October.

According to an expert, olive plants would help mitigate the effects of climate change.
They also provide permanent crop cover that not only saves land from erosion and further degradation but also minimize silt load to downstream water reservoirs.

Olive orchards require less water, fertilisers, pesticides and fuel energy as compared to other major annual oilseed crops.

https://profit.pakistantoday.com.pk...ducers-prepare-to-enter-global-market-report/

I just want a good Pakistani brand that supplies good value for money olive oil in Pakistan. Imported virgin(graded) oils are way too expensive, for every day consumption.
 
nowhere to be seen in local markets and here we read that our olive oil is entering global market, such claims makes me laugh.
 
ISLAMABAD: Pakistani olive oil producers are preparing to enter the global market as 27.5 million olive trees on more than 30,000 acres of land have been planted.
The reporter is an idiot, he has no idea of 'Scale'. It only 2.75-million trees Not '27.5-million'.
 
So will we now stop using motor oil for frying samosas & puris?
One could not, tough legislation and implementation required to stop such activities - presently not possible thru institutes and system (Parliament / Food Authorities / Police / Judiciary ) Pakistan. Whole system have deliberate loop holes - this system was gifted by leaving monarch and only good for master-slave combination and not fit as a system of welfare state for all citizens on equality basis. Just look around and you will find examples.
 
which company? is it pomace or virgin? how costly is it?
Bro you could Google, definitely will find a product. What I learnt:
Virgin: Best as dressing on curries/salads (mean not to put on flame) - this is usually the purest and extracted thru first cold press of the fruit.
Pomace: Usually blend of Virgin with later extracted oil from leftover olive meal and used mostly for cooking purpose.
 
Bro you could Google, definitely will find a product. What I learnt:
Virgin: Best as dressing on curries/salads (mean not to put on flame) - this is usually the purest and extracted thru first cold press of the fruit.
Pomace: Usually blend of Virgin with later extracted oil from leftover olive meal and used mostly for cooking purpose.
I was asking about the local brand, not the type(because there should be a price difference if it is made here). The reason I mentioned the type, is that I wanted to know which oil was she getting and for how much? And no pomace isn't used for cooking, virgin is, also extra-virgin is the most purest version asfaik. Some companies do mix pomace and virgin and label it is a pure olive oil, but thats a misleading practice and I wouldn't trust to buy from that company.

And no googling doesn't find me a good local brand that is value for money(meaning, is of export quality like those international brands and isn't as costly as those international brands). Maybe it's changed now, last time I did a search it was couple of months ago, I will search again, in my spare time.

Now that I re-think about her comment, I think she meant to say that she used home made olive oil, and I mistakenly assumed, that it was some kind of local company. My bad.

But with the news hopefully we will have a Pakistani olive oil brand, would love to buy them instead of some international company.
 
I was asking about the local brand, not the type(because there should be a price difference if it is made here). The reason I mentioned the type, is that I wanted to know which oil was she getting and for how much? And no pomace isn't used for cooking, virgin is, also extra-virgin is the most purest version asfaik. Some companies do mix pomace and virgin and label it is a pure olive oil, but thats a misleading practice and I wouldn't trust to buy from that company.

And no googling doesn't find me a good local brand that is value for money(meaning, is of export quality like those international brands and isn't as costly as those international brands). Maybe it's changed now, last time I did a search it was couple of months ago, I will search again, in my spare time.

Now that I re-think about her comment, I think she meant to say that she used home made olive oil, and I mistakenly assumed, that it was some kind of local company. My bad.

But with the news hopefully we will have a Pakistani olive oil brand, would love to buy them instead of some international company.
Thanks for sharing the knowledge - learning never ends.
 
