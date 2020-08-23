What's new

Pakistan's Nuclear Threat: Diversionary Practice Or Sinister Plot?

Indians on the blowers on Sheikh Rasheed comments on use of Nuclear arsenal.

Indians, as their practice of blowing things out of proportion and sledging Pakistan at any given opportunity. Have said that Pakistan is begging China after snub by Saudi Arabia.


Sheikh Rasheed has said that Pakistan has smaller nuclear weapons which can hits its target as far as Asam in precise manner. We have all kind of material, from small to bigger arms. Which are precise and deadly.
 
