Pakistan's Nuclear Submarine Development | News and Discussions

Chinese Qing-class SSK​

Pakistani defence forces , specially Pakistani Navy has been quite vocal of arrival of Russian Nuclear powered submarine to Indian shore mid of this month . Pakistan Navy chief has already told US Defence Magazine that arrival of Russian Nuclear powered submarine and India&#8217;s own Indigenous development ,will have adverse effect on its operational capability in Indian ocean . and also mentioned that Pakistani navy is already working on plans to counter this latest threat put forward by Indian Navy .

Indian Defence Experts believe that Pakistan is already working on a counter plans and might just surprise Indian pretty soon in future by producing or acquiring a Nuclear powered submarine . Pakistan always has a quieter way of weapons acquisition and even managed to keep many defence project low key affair .

Rakesh Sharma Indian Defence Expert told idrw.org that &#8220;General Musharraf way back in 2006 had mentioned to a Pak daily that technology for development of a Nuclear Submarine existed in Pakistan&#8221;, but its seems help will come from its tried and tested friend china .

China has per media will be supplying 6 conventional attack submarine of Qing class , which will be equipped with a Stirling-cycle AIP system and will be able to carry up to three nuclear warhead-carrying CJ-10K LACMs each. The double-hulled Qing-class SSK, with a submerged displacement close to 3,600 tonnes, bears a close resemblance to the Russian Type 636M SSK, and features hull-retractable foreplanes and hydrodynamically streamlined sail.

Experts suggests that Pakistan&#8217;s nuclear submarine is likely to be based on the Qing Class Chinese SSK. highly advanced electric propulsion system of Qing Class Chinese SSK will able Pakistan to replace diesel engine power generation with a nuclear power plant.

Pakistan also has the expertise of submarine construction , with potential help may have been the transfer of technology from France with the Agosta 90B submarine purchase. A number of key technologies were transferred including design and development skills and tools. Building of hulls and experience with Western subsystems, many of which are used in the French nuclear submarines would help the Pakistani SSN / SSBN.

Pakistan with expertise and transfers of technology from China , will be able to field their first nuclear submarine in next 5 to 8 years and brand it &#8220;Indigenous &#8220;. But experts have difference of opinion on usage of this submarine in both forces , While Nuclear Submarine in Indian navy will complete Nuclear 2nd strike option for India , but Pakistani nuclear submarine might be built to attack prized Indian Aircraft carriers in case of conflict . India who will have 3 or more fleet of aircraft carriers in near future will always be Pakistani navies prime target , even in 1971 Indo-Pak war , Indian aircraft carrier was always a prize target for them .

http://idrw.org/?p=8896

I think you guy's can get this in next couple of years.

They don't actually need a nuclear submarine. The chief of the Pak Naval Staff has stated that Pak is looking for strategic parity with India and not conventional parity which they can't get anyway. This implies capability to launch nuclear attacks from submarines. One does not need a nuclear submarine to launch nuclear tipped missiles. Any modern conventional diesel/electric submarine which can fire cruise missiles through its torpedo tubes will do the trick. One just needs cruise missiles equipped with nuclear warheads.

To my mind, Pakistan will opt for cruise missiles (maybe the Babur) with nuclear warheads and conventional submarines modified to fire them. This is by far a smarter and far cheaper option than going for expensive boomers. AIP equipped subs will give it the needed underwater endurance to qualify as second strike capability. Some countries already use this options.
 
I wouldn't be surprised if China transferred one. The Chinese want India to NOT focus on them.

Getting a nuke attack sub won't matter much as we are going to have the most advanced anti-submarine warfare and electronic intelligence platform (P-8I) in the region. If we follow through on # of P-8Is (24) to be acquired we can spare some to escort the aircraft carrier if it ever comes to deploying aircraft carrier for a naval blockade in the Arabian sea.

Yes, if the Chinese transferred the technology for developing SLBMs, that'll be a different ballgame IMO.
 
^^^ Yes I could nt agree with you more, from the previous experiences they will have one in 2 to 3 years.
 
Pakistan want nuclear submarine just becoz India has got access to nuclear sub!!:undecided:
i dint saw that level of commitment for Chandrayaan India's Moon Mission.:hitwall:
 
It would be good for India if Pakistan tries to match India weapon for weapon even if it doesnt make any sense having it. :coffee:
 
Pakistani Navy is eventually going to get a nuke sub, if not now , may be in 5 years. It will add serious teeth to their Navy but still Indian navy will have the ability to overwhelm them for decades. It is good to have a militarily balanced pakistan in the region their minimum, deterrence ensures regional stability. you do not want to have one of the nations to run away with technological superiority, the imbalance will cause insecurity and the the region will reach a flashpoint.

The primary goal of indian navy is power projection as it see's the lack of any other substantial fleet in the region. China has stayed out, USN is busy the next closest thing is iran, So if IN can create it's 3 IBG's by 2020 and still have the additional fleet to ensure security of trade lanes, then IN will own the indian ocean. Pakistan is years behind but when it's economy and political stability returns to its natural state eventually in 10-15 years pakistan navy will also start having blue water goals, thats when there will be the real conflict in interests, and yet again there would be another cycle of provocations and acquisitions and wastage of money on both sides.
 
1nd1a said:
... which will be equipped with a Stirling-cycle AIP system and will be able to carry up to three nuclear warhead-carrying CJ-10K LACMs each.
This is going to be the main thing. China hasn't signed the MTCR so there are no legal obstacles, though it would probably be best to work with Pakistan on creating their own version of this missile.

This would give Pakistan a strong sea based second-strike nuclear capability.
 
pmukherjee said:
They don't actually need a nuclear submarine. One does not need a nuclear submarine to launch nuclear tipped missiles.
I disagree! A nuclear sub has the capability to remain underwater indefinitely. This means that the subs can avoid detection as they would be lurking at a stand off distance weeks before D Day. They could then attack from a time and direction of their choosing, surprising enemy naval ASW assets.

But yes, you don't need nuclear subs to launch nukes. These can be launched from conventional subs too.

Cheers!
 
Well , This time India getting pretty vocal with China, and setting the record straight , very straight , you made PAK nuclear was past when india didn't reacted , you made port in PAK , we reached Vietnam , If you given anything more , be prepare the same thing will arrive in your neighborhood took............

India is also not a n obliged member of MTCR , therefore India can export any missile system to vietnam, 15-20 Barhmos-II and Barhomis block -II will give Vietnam a non -denial to any chinese ship in South China sea, 300 KM and Vietnam will rule the sea against any ship.

India holding its card and when it will open it will take china , pan and any other country surprise.
 
another speculation.... I don't think pakistan has expertise to amke nuke sub indigeneously for another decade. India took almost 12-14 years while pakistan's economy is a sad story. I don't think they can manage the finances. 3-4 bn usd will require and china is also into aid busness.
 
nothing wrong with Pakistan developing their armed forces, every sovereign country has the right to do so, but what we as Indians need is a developed govt./leadership in that country, who think about their own citizens first when making any decisions pertaining to relations with India.
 
rama said:
Pakistan want nuclear submarine just becoz India has got access to nuclear sub!!:undecided:
i dint saw that level of commitment for Chandrayaan India's Moon Mission.:hitwall:
chandriyaaan is not threat to pakistan but nukes sub is . in fact we are happy india wasting her money on moon rather then UP bihar :D
 
majesticpankaj said:
another speculation.... I don't think pakistan has expertise to amke nuke sub indigeneously for another decade. India took almost 12-14 years while pakistan's economy is a sad story. I don't think they can manage the finances. 3-4 bn usd will require and china is also into aid busness.
Just wait after PPP government,where we were experiencing higher growth than you. So you cannot call Pakistan a sad story, every nation has it's ups and downs, we will be getting out of this misery by 2013, just check Pakistan's economic history
 

