Pakistan's nuclear institution, scientists win awards at IAEA

Pakistan's nuclear institution, scientists win awards at IAEA

  • Winners will be presented with certificates during IAEA’s 65th General Conference in September 2021
1624535172473.png


Pakistan’s Nuclear Institute for Agriculture and Biology (NIAB) and the country's five other scientists have won awards at the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.


The NIAB and other experts have been given awards in recognition of "Pakistan’s advancement in the application of nuclear technology for the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals, including food security," said the Foreign Office statement.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1407771570211274755

Among the Pakistani award recipients, the NIAB has bagged the Outstanding Achievement Award.


A group of scientists from the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) has won the Team Achievement Award and another PAEC scientist has been conferred the Young Scientist Award, the statement adds.


Winners will be presented with certificates during the IAEA’s 65th General Conference in September 2021.


"Extensive civilian nuclear applications in Pakistan are directly contributing to the well-being of the people and national development in the areas of public health, medicine, agriculture, industry and nuclear power generation," the Foreign Office said in the statement.

