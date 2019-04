When it comes to military strength comparison when listing, most if not all generally do not include nuclear weapons and for valid reasons. Nuclear weapons are not a conventional thing that can be used with out consequences how ever it is still a game changing point to posses nuclear weapons and having the ability to deliver them (I'm sure most of you know why).Pakistan as a Nuclear powerToday around the world only a small amount of countries possess nuclear weapons and Pakistan is one of them (7th ). The events that triggered development of nuclear weapons in Pakistan are generally believed to be a counter measure against it's rival " India " which had begun it's own nuclear weapons development ( Tho nothing is this simple so I won't go into details) .Long story short the secret project 706 started " Development of Pakistan's first atom bomb" and by 1998 after a series of multiple successful tests Pakistan had officially become a nuclear power. This added a big piece on the table for Pakistan strategists and became a big part of national defence. As of 2016 it's estimated that Pakistan has at least 130 nuclear warheads and a unknown number of low yield tactical nuclear weapons.( Here's a generalized list of Pakistani nuclear capable weapon systems )1: Surface_to-Surface Missiles_________________________________________________1.1 Battlefield Range Ballistic Missiles (BRBM)HatfI A/BType : Sub sonic tactical ballistic missileRange : 100 kmWarhead : 500kgNasrType : Tactical ballistic missileRange : 70 kmWarhead : 400kgAbdaliType : Super sonic tactical ballistic missileRange : 200 kmWarhead : 500kg_________________________________________________1.2 Nuclear capable cruise missilesBaburType : Tactical ballistic missileBabur 1 (R= 700 km / W= 500kg)Babur 2 (R= 750 km / W= 500kg)_________________________________________________1.3 Short Range Ballistic Missiles (SRBM)GhaznaviType : Hyper sonic ballistic missileRange : 300 kmWarhead : 700kgShaheen-IAType : Super sonic ballistic missileRange : 900 kmWar head : 1000kg1.4 Medium Range Ballistic Missiles (MRBM)GhauriType : Hyper sonic ballistic missile1: Ghauri-I ( S= 1,500 km / W= 750+ kg )2 :Ghauri-II (2,300 km / W= classified )Shaheen-IIType : Hyper sonic Ballistic missileShaheen-II (S= 2,500 km / W= Classified )Shaheen-III (S= 2,750 km /W= Classified )AbabeelType : MIRV ballistic missileRange : 2,200 kmWar heads : Classified__________________________________________________2 : Sea-to-surface nuclear capable missilesBabur-3Type : Naval Ves/Sub launched ballistic missileRange : 450 kmWarhead : 500 kg___________________________________________________3 : Air-to-surface nuclear capable missilesRa'adType : Air launched Cruise missileRa'ad ( R= 350km / W= Classified)Ra'ad-II ( R= 500km / W= Classified)__________________________________________________Let's just hope these aren't actually ever used....well unless you want major changes in the environment or anything. No pressure