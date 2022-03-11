What's new

Pakistan's NSA Moeed Yusuf rips apart & raises questions on India on their "mistaken" missile launch

On March 9th, a supersonic projectile from India traveling at 40,000 feet covered over 250 km & landed inside Pakistani territory. It has taken more than 2 days for India to accept that this was their missile launched ostensibly due to a technical malfunction during maintenance
This raises serious questions about India’s ability to handle such sensitive technology. This missile traveled close to the path of international and domestic commercial airlines and threatened the safety of civilians.
It is also highly irresponsible of Indian authorities not to have informed Pakistan immediately that an inadvertent launch of a cruise missile had taken place.
In a nuclear environment, such callousness & ineptitude raises questions about the safety & security of Indian weapon systems. Already, there have been multiple incidents of uranium theft in India and its citizens have even been arrested while smuggling uranium in the recent past.
Remember, this is a state apparatus being run by a fascist ideology that has already proven its recklessness by trying to bomb Pakistan in 2019.
We have constantly called on the world to look at India’s irresponsible behavior that continues to pose a threat to regional stability. Our calls have been ignored.
Given this incident, and earlier ones, the world must consider whether India is able to ensure the safety and security of its nuclear and other high-end weapon systems.
It is hard to believe anything this Indian government says. Therefore, the real circumstances surrounding this incident must also be investigated to ascertain if this was an inadvertent launch or something more intentional.
Regardless, the world must remove its blinders about Indian state’s behavior within its country, its diplomatic direction, & its disregard for the need for peace & stability in its neighborhood. The world must treat this incident with the urgency, sensitivity & alarm it deserves.
 
Call the emergency UNSC and declare the India is not a safe and fit state to have long range missiles and nuclear weapons. Demand that under the umbrella of the UN all the dangerous unstable materials, missiles and nuclear weapons must be taken away form the Indian soil and also declare them unfit to have them in the future.
 
Pakistanis are not taking this as an act of aggression and an invite to a major conflict.
Mad dog Modi and his followers are desperate to ignite a confrontation with Pakistan. They are inching closer by the day.
Pakistanis are not at all concerned, neither were Ukraininas, look them now.
 
Just like Russia is de-nazifying Ukraine, Pakistan needs to de-nuclearize India.
 
Moeed needs to add that the world is lucky, VERY LUCKY! Pakistan could've retaliated by launching nukes as soon as the unannounced missile entered Pakistani airspace. March 9th could've easily turned into a nuclear haulocaust in a matter of minutes. Pakistan always maintains an undisclosed number of nuclear tipped missiles ready for launch in a matter of minutes. The world owes a debt of gratitude to the PAF, hats off to the PAF Air Defence Squadrons for their confidence that they'll be able to effectively intercept the brahmos...
 
Until, Pakistan raises the stakes for India to face punishments for incidents they will carry on. And Even, a miscalculation from india is coming as talking from us and no action is very dangerous- /
 

