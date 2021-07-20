What's new

PAKISTAN’S NIC RECOVERED FROM AFGHAN COLONEL’S HOME IN SPIN BOLDAK

PAKISTAN’S NIC RECOVERED FROM AFGHAN COLONEL’S HOME IN SPIN BOLDAK


https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=4127942530614630&t=2
CHAMAN: A Pakistan’s National Identity Card (NIC) has been recovered from the residence of an Afghan Army’s colonel during a raid at his home in Spin Boldak, a border town of Afghanistan, ARY NEWS reported on Tuesday.
According to details, the raid was carried out by a team of Afghan Taliban at the house of Afghan Colonel Ayub Kaki, where they found a Pakistani NIC bearing the name of the colonel.

The NIC bore the address of the Pakistani border town, Chaman, and was issued in 2002 with its expiry in 2007.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed had previously also announced apprehending the network behind issuing fake NICs.
On July 08, the FIA has revealed that Afghan agency National Directorate of Security (NDS) had issued Pakistani national identity cards to the terrorists associated with outlawed TTP from the database of the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA).
The revelation was made in a press conference conducted by the director of FIA Sindh Zone I, Amir Farooqui today, saying that computerized national identity cards (CNICs) for TTP terrorists had been made by using the NADRA database.
Amir Farooqui added that the national identity cards were also issued to Al-Qaeda terrorists from NADRA, whereas, a suspect involved in Safoora carnage, Imran Ali, who was an Indian citizen, had also gotten a CNIC from the authority.
The FIA director said that the investigation exposed the manipulation of suspects’ identifications who were involved in the armed attack on the Chinese consulate in Karachi as Allah Nazar and other terrorists managed to get CNICs from NADRA.

https://www.facebook.com/video.php?v=4127942530614630
 
Generally technically illiterate officials from pakistan administrative and police service chairs nadra so ---------- apprehending a supervisor, data entry operator etc won't yeild much results
 
Same illiterate official will tell you how much money you have in your pocket or may how many love affairs you have with just a single look on your face.
Not that innocent they are actually.
Karamati log hain bhai apny NADRA waly.
 
Unmute
Everything is for sale in Pakistan you can do anything if you have money
 
Pakistanis are the worst enemies of Pakistan and no one can outdo them when it comes to being shortsighted. Imagine some low life got 3000 rupees for making an NIC of a foreigner who isn't a citizen of this country. There was a time when pakistani passports were issued to Afghans from Pakistan.
 
Most if not all of the NADRA officials are quota army hiring. Only if we had actual competent civilians in place.
 
That is why most of Nadra officials are ex army and people were crying about Army officials being offered jobs in Nadra.
 
This is going to light a massive fire in the behinds of many self proclaimed “brats”. Truth will sting. People are crying because the quota hirings are incompetent.
 
A man is a Pakistani as long as an agent is paying heavily. The curse remained upon us and might haunt us for a while too. However, it will be forever if State hesitate to take strict actions. Authorities knows well who, when and how sold our sovereignty. It's a shame that despite these cases before; we haven't seen any large scale busting and punishment. Unfortunately, Baboos and habit of taking everything lightly is costing us more. Most of them can't even think beyond the corruption agenda. They don't even look at different aspects and possible espionage, spying and security risk. Most of these inquiries ends with "The man involved did it for money and he is corrupt" and that's it
 
This looks like a propaganda.

If this was so easy, Karachi would not host a ghost population of around 10 million aliens.
 
Not a big deal asking a supervisor or an assistant director of the department to retrieve your data etc if that a.d is not busy on f.b while a long queue of people is waiting for their turn in the scorching heat of summer. Daikhy g "kam ka load bohat hai"



F.b vaghyra p .





In most cases they deliberately adopt go slow policy to earn extra money via agent mafia


It could be true but the chair usually goes to either pas or psp
 
