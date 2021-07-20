PAKISTAN’S NIC RECOVERED FROM AFGHAN COLONEL’S HOME IN SPIN BOLDAK

A man is a Pakistani as long as an agent is paying heavily. The curse remained upon us and might haunt us for a while too. However, it will be forever if State hesitate to take strict actions. Authorities knows well who, when and how sold our sovereignty. It's a shame that despite these cases before; we haven't seen any large scale busting and punishment. Unfortunately, Baboos and habit of taking everything lightly is costing us more. Most of them can't even think beyond the corruption agenda. They don't even look at different aspects and possible espionage, spying and security risk. Most of these inquiries ends with "The man involved did it for money and he is corrupt" and that's it