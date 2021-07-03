What's new

Pakistan's next ship after Milgem, Type 054AP. Joint Turkish/Pakistan project

Translated into English.


Esad Akgün, General Manager of ASFAT, said, "With the MİLGEM project, ASFAT has gained a very serious prestige in the eyes of all Pakistani authorities, thus the MSB and our country." said
ASFAT General Manager Akgün answered the questions of the AA correspondent about the MILGEM Project carried out in Pakistan, the studies carried out by ASFAT and different countries interested in the projects of the institution.

Stating that they are carrying out Turkey's largest defense industry export MİLGEM Project, which will make a significant contribution to the Pakistani Navy, in Pakistan, Akgün said, "Pakistan MİLGEM Project is not just a simple sales project. 2 of the 4 ships are in Istanbul and 2 are in Karachi. We do it in." he said.

Akgün noted that due to the new type of coronavirus (Kovid-19) epidemic, the Pakistani side offered them that the MİLGEM Project could be postponed for 1.5 years, and that they conveyed to their interlocutors that they would complete the project on time.

Noting that this was also welcomed by the Pakistani authorities, Akgün said, "With the MİLGEM Project, ASFAT, and therefore the Ministry of National Defense, and our country gained a very serious prestige in the eyes of all Pakistani authorities." made its assessment.

7 milestone accomplished on time

Emphasizing that they accomplished the 7 milestones within the scope of the project on a full day, Akgün said that they will deliver the first ship in 2023 and other ships in certain orders unless there is an extraordinary situation.

In addition to this, Akgün pointed out that Karachi Shipyard has developed its facilities and capabilities to produce the 2 MİLGEMs in question, and emphasized that they have made a very serious investment in Istanbul Shipyard and design activities are carried out with all of these.

5th ship is being designed with Pakistan

Stating that there is a 5th ship project apart from the 4 ships in question, Akgün said, "We are designing this ship together. All rights belong to us and the Pakistani side." used his statements.

Akgün pointed out that, apart from MİLGEM, his activities in Pakistan continue not only with the Navy, but also with the Land and Air Forces, and continued as follows:

"We don't want to say much for now, as we consider that it is not appropriate to announce this before the projects are clearly revealed, but we hope and expect that, by Allah's permission, we will again sign very large defense industry projects that will be revolutionary. This is as a result of the prestige we have gained in the MİLGEM Project. It comes before us."


Visit to ASFAT from Bangladesh and Philippines

Explaining that they had an intense visit period in their offices in Istanbul Shipyard, Akgün noted that both the Naval Forces Commander and the Chief of Staff of the Philippines visited them in recent months, and they saw their shipyards, opportunities and capabilities on site.

Akgün stated that similarly, a visit was made from Bangladesh at the level of the Commander of the Naval Forces, and emphasized that their activities continue in various countries and in many other places, and that they hope that they will reach a certain result.

Akgün pointed out that each country has special needs in defense industry projects regarding whether MİLGEM will be sold to Bangladesh or the Philippines. We hope we hope." made its assessment.

Description of "Azerbaijan can get more MEMATT"

Akgün described the implementation of the project in 14 months, including the decision-making process and the international certification of the Mechanical Mine Clearing Equipment (MEMATT), as a "revolution in the defense industry".

Stating that they have started their activities to deliver the MEMATTs to both the Turkish Armed Forces (TAF) and Azerbaijan simultaneously, Akgün said, "Azerbaijan has a contract for 20 at the moment. This will probably need to be increased." said.

MEMATT's certificates received

Pointing out that when a new platform is produced, the countries where the authorities issuing their certificates are most often the producing countries, Akgün said, "Therefore, they can change the rules on the way so that you cannot produce them. We want this authorization to be given to the National Mine Action Center of the Ministry of National Defense, starting from the design stage. We provided it." he said.

Akgün stated that with the said authorization, they gained the right to certify the mechanical mine equipment coming from any part of the world and emphasized that they obtained the certificate from the institution whose authorization is in Turkey, thus eliminating all possible obstacles and obtaining a product with international certification.


Drawing attention to the successful use of MEMATTs in Azerbaijan, Akgün said, "There is a demand for this from over 10 countries at the moment, thanks to the appreciation and favor of our President. They are wondering. By Allah's leave, this will be a serious export gateway for us. And we're waiting." used his statements.

Projects that will reduce foreign dependency from ASFAT

Akgün pointed out that "HGK-82" is another critical project, which is revolutionary, which eliminates its foreign dependency and allows it to have a say as a game-changing regional power. Akgun said:

"With the project we carried out jointly with TÜBİTAK SAGE, by using the global positioning module KAŞİF, which is a completely national design of TÜBİTAK SAGE, with the support of our solution partners, the integration of the guidance kit to the MK-82 bombs at our 3rd Air Maintenance Factory Directorate and the mass production of it, is now completely outsourced. We have also gained the national ability to independently transform our classical munitions into smart munitions."

Pointing out that they, as ASFAT, are proud to support the A400M fleet of the Turkish Air Force and the retrofit processes of all A400M aircraft in the near future, and the 2nd Air Maintenance Factory Directorate, Akgün said that the 10 thousand-ton Floating Dock Project was completed in a short period of 18 months and delivered to the General Directorate of Shipyards. stated that they did.

Akgün reminded that the construction activities of the Submarine Floating Dock Project continue rapidly and emphasized that they aim to deliver it to the General Directorate of Shipyards before the deadline.

Pointing out that they are carrying out the modernization of the T-155 Panther Howitzers and the Power Group Development Project simultaneously, Akgün noted that they are excited to undertake projects that will eliminate foreign dependency in this field by making timely deliveries.


Pakistan ought to be looking at Russia for Corvettes or Frigates. The Russian Admiral Gorshkov Class frigate is a top notch Navy Combat Ship, equipped with the Redut Air Defense System as well as Zircon Hypersonic Missiles.

Personally I would like to see Pakistan go at it with Russia on a Joint Venture frigates or submarines. Since Pakistan has pursued diversifying it's arsenal, as well as attaining Transfer of Technology, Russia is a prime candidate for such a venture.

Pakistan has a lot to gain by establishing strong ties with Russia. Not only militarily, but more importantly on trade and cultural exchange.

I wish Pakistan good fortune in their venture with Turkey. And I hope that Turkey would extricate itself out of the nato mafia alliance, once and for all. In doing so, Turkey would gain enormous respect in the Muslim World, and we will then truly be able to call turkey a brother country.

Diversify, Pakistan .... with the Hikmah and Firaasah from the Noble Qur'an and our beloved Prophet Nabi Muhammad Alaihi Salaat-u-Wasaalam.
 
Nasr said:
Pakistan ought to be looking at Russia for Corvettes or Frigates. The Russian Admiral Gorshkov Class frigate is a top notch Navy Combat Ship, equipped with the Redut Air Defense System as well as Zircon Hypersonic Missiles.

Personally I would like to see Pakistan go at it with Russia on a Joint Venture frigates or submarines. Since Pakistan has pursued diversifying it's arsenal, as well as attaining Transfer of Technology, Russia is a prime candidate for such a venture.

Pakistan has a lot to gain by establishing strong ties with Russia. Not only militarily, but more importantly on trade and cultural exchange.

I wish Pakistan good fortune in their venture with Turkey. And I hope that Turkey would extricate itself out of the nato mafia alliance, once and for all. In doing so, Turkey would gain enormous respect in the Muslim World, and we will then truly be able to call turkey a brother country.

Diversify, Pakistan .... with the Hikmah and Firaasah from the Noble Qur'an and our beloved Prophet Nabi Muhammad Alaihi Salaat-u-Wasaalam.
The logistics of going from entirely Chinese and NATO/European/Turkish systems to Russian systems aren’t simple. Also They refused to sell us simpler things like Pantsir AD…pulled out of the deal at the last second despite Pakistani crews going to Russia for training. I also want Pakistan to work a lot more with Russia, but we can’t yet, not until India has properly moved to the US camp. Indian-Russian defense relations are still too strong.
Pakistan needs to slowly build its relations with Russia starting with trade and later moving on to military as the opportunity presents itself, and I’m sure it will soon, US will start to bully India about Russia the way things are going.
 
I love the fact that we are designing the new ship in Pakistan.

Bitter memories of 'ToT' for submarines 30 yrs ago, and we still can't build a submarine now.
 
iLION12345_1 said:
The logistics of going from entirely Chinese and NATO/European/Turkish systems to Russian systems aren’t simple. Also They refused to sell us simpler things like Pantsir AD…pulled out of the deal at the last second despite Pakistani crews going to Russia for training. I also want Pakistan to work a lot more with Russia, but we can’t yet, not until India has properly moved to the US camp. Indian-Russian defense relations are still too strong.
Pakistan needs to slowly build its relations with Russia starting with trade and later moving on to military as the opportunity presents itself, and I’m sure it will soon, US will start to bully India about Russia the way things are going.
Which is why I have emphasized how important it is for Pakistan to first establish cultural ties, where ensure that our relations with the Russians aren't merely for weapons. As it should be, Pakistan has this once in a life time opportunity for establishing comprehensive relationship with Russia. The magnitude of benefit to both countries, when we apply economic, agricultural, science and technology, and more importantly cultural ties. These are the foundations on which Pakistan-Russia Friendship should be based on.

Remember, Russia is not like america, today's Russia establishes relations on the basis of common ground, mutually beneficial trade and a profound sense of genuine friendship. We would be foolish to approach a relationship with Russia, like we do other countries. It isn't the same and we as a country are mature enough to know this.

Pakistan was fortunate to have a friend like China. That relationship started off on different grounds and grew to be something unique in history. Relationship with Russia, requires not just patience, but also a gradual pace. Pakistan shall find to it's surprise that Russia is like no other friend or ally. It is important for Pakistan to focus it's political, cultural, economic and military ties with all three countries in our region, namely Russia, China and Iran.
 
Turkish equipment quality rivals that of Europe and is better than russian and chinese in many aspects. Id like Pakistan to further enchance weapons trade and collaboration with Turkey.
 
The heading is bit confusing, can you update it plz?

Plus, the basic design layout of J-class will be revealed in matter of months. It will give us pretty neat clarity what capabilities it will deliver to Pakistan Navy.
TNT said:
Turkish equipment quality rivals that of Europe and is better than russian and chinese in many aspects. Id like Pakistan to further enchance weapons trade and collaboration with Turkey.
This.. Russian tech is less desired by everyone because quality wise it is proven to be inferior and has been the case for the last 30-40 years Russia has not made anything significiant since the Soviet era in the tech sphere Whereas Turkish tech is the best in the business currently since it is trending upwards and on par with American tech and they make relieable and high quality weapons and they will sell to Pakistan without any pre-attachment conditions
 
Nasr said:
Pakistan ought to be looking at Russia for Corvettes or Frigates. The Russian Admiral Gorshkov Class frigate is a top notch Navy Combat Ship, equipped with the Redut Air Defense System as well as Zircon Hypersonic Missiles.

Personally I would like to see Pakistan go at it with Russia on a Joint Venture frigates or submarines. Since Pakistan has pursued diversifying it's arsenal, as well as attaining Transfer of Technology, Russia is a prime candidate for such a venture.

Pakistan has a lot to gain by establishing strong ties with Russia. Not only militarily, but more importantly on trade and cultural exchange.

I wish Pakistan good fortune in their venture with Turkey. And I hope that Turkey would extricate itself out of the nato mafia alliance, once and for all. In doing so, Turkey would gain enormous respect in the Muslim World, and we will then truly be able to call turkey a brother country.

Diversify, Pakistan .... with the Hikmah and Firaasah from the Noble Qur'an and our beloved Prophet Nabi Muhammad Alaihi Salaat-u-Wasaalam.
Bro the Russians are way off giving any advanced systems of help to the armed forces. They're way too tied up with India, the irony is here that the US has ditched Pakistan as well, but is selling to India.
They've let us down too many times in the past and brother @iLION12345_1 has given an example.
Also remember the Russian navy isn't a strength of theirs. The Chinese however are going from strength to strength and will share much. China R&D budget is 100's of times greater than Russia's.
TNT said:
Turkish equipment quality rivals that of Europe and is better than russian and chinese in many aspects. Id like Pakistan to further enchance weapons trade and collaboration with Turkey.
Yep the Turks have made massive strides. They're also a strategic partner.
Tipu7 said:
The heading is bit confusing, can you update it plz?

Plus, the basic design layout of J-class will be revealed in matter of months. It will give us pretty neat clarity what capabilities it will deliver to Pakistan Navy.
What would you suggest bro, I just quickly put it up from the Turkish credible source.
 
Looks like the defense related relationship b/w Turkey and Pak is like a box of chocolates! Each one is like a colorfully wrapped surprise.....
 
