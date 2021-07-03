Pakistan's next ship after Milgem, Type 054AP. Joint Turkish/Pakistan project

5th ship is being designed with Pakistan



Stating that there is a 5th ship project apart from the 4 ships in question, Akgün said, "We are designing this ship together. All rights belong to us and the Pakistani side." used his statements.



Akgün pointed out that, apart from MİLGEM, his activities in Pakistan continue not only with the Navy, but also with the Land and Air Forces, and continued as follows:

We don't want to say much for now, as we consider that it is not appropriate to announce this before the projects are clearly revealed, but we hope and expect that, by Allah's permission, we will again sign very large defense industry projects that will be revolutionary. This is as a result of the prestige we have gained in the MİLGEM Project. It comes before us."

Visit to ASFAT from Bangladesh and Philippines

Explaining that they had an intense visit period in their offices in Istanbul Shipyard, Akgün noted that both the Naval Forces Commander and the Chief of Staff of the Philippines visited them in recent months, and they saw their shipyards, opportunities and capabilities on site.

Akgün stated that similarly, a visit was made from Bangladesh at the level of the Commander of the Naval Forces, and emphasized that their activities continue in various countries and in many other places, and that they hope that they will reach a certain result.

Akgün pointed out that each country has special needs in defense industry projects regarding whether MİLGEM will be sold to Bangladesh or the Philippines. We hope we hope." made its assessment.

Description of "Azerbaijan can get more MEMATT"

Akgün described the implementation of the project in 14 months, including the decision-making process and the international certification of the Mechanical Mine Clearing Equipment (MEMATT), as a "revolution in the defense industry".

Stating that they have started their activities to deliver the MEMATTs to both the Turkish Armed Forces (TAF) and Azerbaijan simultaneously, Akgün said, "Azerbaijan has a contract for 20 at the moment. This will probably need to be increased." said.

MEMATT's certificates received

Pointing out that when a new platform is produced, the countries where the authorities issuing their certificates are most often the producing countries, Akgün said, "Therefore, they can change the rules on the way so that you cannot produce them. We want this authorization to be given to the National Mine Action Center of the Ministry of National Defense, starting from the design stage. We provided it." he said.

Akgün stated that with the said authorization, they gained the right to certify the mechanical mine equipment coming from any part of the world and emphasized that they obtained the certificate from the institution whose authorization is in Turkey, thus eliminating all possible obstacles and obtaining a product with international certification.

Drawing attention to the successful use of MEMATTs in Azerbaijan, Akgün said, "There is a demand for this from over 10 countries at the moment, thanks to the appreciation and favor of our President. They are wondering. By Allah's leave, this will be a serious export gateway for us. And we're waiting." used his statements.

Projects that will reduce foreign dependency from ASFAT

Akgün pointed out that "HGK-82" is another critical project, which is revolutionary, which eliminates its foreign dependency and allows it to have a say as a game-changing regional power. Akgun said:

"With the project we carried out jointly with TÜBİTAK SAGE, by using the global positioning module KAŞİF, which is a completely national design of TÜBİTAK SAGE, with the support of our solution partners, the integration of the guidance kit to the MK-82 bombs at our 3rd Air Maintenance Factory Directorate and the mass production of it, is now completely outsourced. We have also gained the national ability to independently transform our classical munitions into smart munitions."

Pointing out that they, as ASFAT, are proud to support the A400M fleet of the Turkish Air Force and the retrofit processes of all A400M aircraft in the near future, and the 2nd Air Maintenance Factory Directorate, Akgün said that the 10 thousand-ton Floating Dock Project was completed in a short period of 18 months and delivered to the General Directorate of Shipyards. stated that they did.

Akgün reminded that the construction activities of the Submarine Floating Dock Project continue rapidly and emphasized that they aim to deliver it to the General Directorate of Shipyards before the deadline.

Pointing out that they are carrying out the modernization of the T-155 Panther Howitzers and the Power Group Development Project simultaneously, Akgün noted that they are excited to undertake projects that will eliminate foreign dependency in this field by making timely deliveries.