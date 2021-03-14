Pakistan's next generation national warships: Jinnah Class Frigates

AZADPAKISTAN2009 said: It will take good 10 years before we see these ships Click to expand...

The last frigate of the PN-MILGEM/BABUR will be delivered at Karachi in 2025. Within the scope of this project, Turkish subcontractors will complete all deliveries until 2023. 2026/27 interval seems suitable for launching first JINNAH class frigate. As far as I can see, PN modernization policies envisage not only maintaining the current deterrence, but also increasing the capacity of the force both on platform/tonnage basis and firepower.