Pakistan's next generation national warships: Jinnah Class Frigates

AZADPAKISTAN2009 said:
It will take good 10 years before we see these ships
The last frigate of the PN-MILGEM/BABUR will be delivered at Karachi in 2025. Within the scope of this project, Turkish subcontractors will complete all deliveries until 2023. 2026/27 interval seems suitable for launching first JINNAH class frigate. As far as I can see, PN modernization policies envisage not only maintaining the current deterrence, but also increasing the capacity of the force both on platform/tonnage basis and firepower.
 
PN finally getting much needed love, imagine if we had a strong Navy in 65 and 71. Oh how different history would have unfolded.
 
By the time the first Jinnah-class FFG rolls around, Turkey's national VLS will be a thing, so we may see a VLS revision.

That said, I'm interested in seeing if the PN develops an OPV using the Babur-class or Jinnah-class.
 
Bilal Khan (Quwa) said:
By the time the first Jinnah-class FFG rolls around, Turkey's national VLS will be a thing, so we may see a VLS revision.

That said, I'm interested in seeing if the PN develops an OPV using the Babur-class or Jinnah-class.
The first version of Aselsan/Roketsan MDAS (National-Vertical Launch System) equivalent to Mk41 will be used on TCG ISTANBUL and 3 other mass production ships of the class. I-Class mass production tender aims to construct the other 3 ships at the same time and launch them in the same period. For TCG Istanbul, equiping activities are already continuing. From here, we can say that the MDAS is ready and waiting for acceptance tests. SSB GM İsmail Demir stated that the fire tests for MDAS will start in 2022 and they are working to operational status by 2023.

With the domestic VLS developed for I-class frigates, it is aimed to use 5-6 different types of missiles in our new frigates. If we add Pakistan's system integrations to this, total number of missile types certified for this standard will increase even more. This may open the door for Pakistan to export some missile types to third countries that will use Aselsan MDAS.

The most important advantage of producing a US-independent VLS system will be that countries such as Turkiye and Pakistan will have the ability to scale this system according to their needs. We will see peripheral launch systems as well as tactical and strategic variants.
 
