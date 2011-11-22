The new plan in place is to connect nepal and tibet to gawadar through laddakh and kashmir. Any route through the mountains will be difficult and costly, so if Pakistan takes IIOJK and laddakh and china takes eastern laddakh, we will have an eastern border with china that will connect gawadar to nepal and tibet. This is important for china and it seems work have started on it. Note how china is not sharing any maps with india, the new claim is beyond Leh and whole of eastern laddakh.