Pakistan’s new Kashmir map links it to China, fuelling India’s fears of war with both

On paper, the map links Pakistan with Chinese-administered territory and hints at the possibility of coordinated military operations between the two

Little evidence exists that such a conflict is in the works, however, and analysts caution the map is driven more by domestic politics

This [map] is presumably meant to be a defence of the Belt and Road Initiative, which India opposes because it runs through disputed territory that it claimsMichael Kugelman, Wilson Centre