Pakistan's new Covid cases today 3,377, and India's new Covid cases today 382,691!

Surya 1

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 6, 2016
3,887
-48
2,471
Country
India
Location
India
Congratulations to Pakistan. Pakistan has checked about 35000 patients. 10 pc of thdm are found positive. Pakistan is reducing the number of test every day. This is the best waybto remain corona free.
 
DESERT FIGHTER

DESERT FIGHTER

ELITE MEMBER
Jan 1, 2010
45,988
91
89,011
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Yeah and still we ain't the one running out of fking oxygen and cremation centers.
Man you clowns are full of crap. Such dou...bagery while you receive aid from Pakistan in the name of humanity.
2 rs bharti chutuswami trolls.
 
RealNapster

RealNapster

SENIOR MEMBER
May 6, 2015
6,167
5
11,588
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
In Pakistan those who develop symptoms of Corona go to hospital and test for covid. With that we get a positivity rate of 9%. If Pakistan start testing randomly on streets, it will include more of those that have No symptoms of Corona. This will mean that the positivity rate will decrease further to around 4% - 5%. This is common sense and simple mathematics.

So you see, Pakistan can make everyone fool by testing healthy people which will bring our positivity rate even below 4%. If Modi was our PM that's exactly what he would be doing. But IK is not Modi. We don't care about face saving we want to save resources instead of wasting them. If pakistan conduct unnecessary testing, and in sometime our condition became bad we will have less testing kits.
 
S

Surya 1

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 6, 2016
3,887
-48
2,471
Country
India
Location
India
But that 4 to 5%of a big sample will be a much bigger absolute number than 9% of small sample size..This is common sense and simple math.
 
K

KurtisBrian

FULL MEMBER
Aug 24, 2020
1,357
-5
412
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
what was surprising is that Indians cried for oxygen and many nations quickly reacted and began sending supplies. Mexico and Brazil have oxygen shortages, people dying in the streets, far higher covid deaths per 1M pop but little attention seems to be paid to those nations.
Status, wealth and power of nations?
 
S

Surya 1

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 6, 2016
3,887
-48
2,471
Country
India
Location
India
you can feed few hundred of your hungry prople with that so call aid. India doesn't need it.
 
V

Vikki

FULL MEMBER
Jan 31, 2018
1,137
-31
894
Country
India
Location
India
Their ministers have said more than 80 percent of their oxygen production is actually in use and it may deteriorate in the coming days if people dont follow SoPs.
Shows the extent of serious situation there.
 
S

Surya 1

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 6, 2016
3,887
-48
2,471
Country
India
Location
India
This is the difference between a genuine democracy and false democracy or dictatorship like China. False democracies and dictatorships always want to get favourable data by manipulation. They don't have any genuine concern for people and the wellbeing of people. Rather than ensuring the good health and care that people need, they are more interested in arguing that they don't have any problem.
In india, all are visible and wanted. Our construction gaurantees this. our constitution does not bar any citizen to hold any position because of the caste Creed or religion. Discriminate the Citizen on basis of caste Creed and religion is a a trait of theocritic state.
 
Last edited:
lonelyman

lonelyman

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 19, 2015
2,401
-11
4,963
Country
China
Location
China
China has no genuine concern for people, so they build 1000 bed hospital in 9 days?

While Modi doing nothing on covid front, even worse exporting vaccines for his image and holding election rallies to get votes, he has genuine concern for Indians.
 
S

Surya 1

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 6, 2016
3,887
-48
2,471
Country
India
Location
India
Yet rhey cheer because India has more nu.ber of cases.
 
