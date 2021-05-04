Pakistan's new Covid cases today 3,377, and India's new Covid cases today 382,691!

In Pakistan those who develop symptoms of Corona go to hospital and test for covid. With that we get a positivity rate of 9%. If Pakistan start testing randomly on streets, it will include more of those that have No symptoms of Corona. This will mean that the positivity rate will decrease further to around 4% - 5%. This is common sense and simple mathematics.



So you see, Pakistan can make everyone fool by testing healthy people which will bring our positivity rate even below 4%. If Modi was our PM that's exactly what he would be doing. But IK is not Modi. We don't care about face saving we want to save resources instead of wasting them. If pakistan conduct unnecessary testing, and in sometime our condition became bad we will have less testing kits.