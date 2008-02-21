Pakistan's new balance of power



By Mark Urban

BBC News, Pakistan



When the two parties that won this week's elections meet to discuss forming a coalition government, they will have to reconcile their different priorities including whether President Pervez Musharraf should remain in office.



The atmosphere in Hanif Abassi's campaign tent in Rawalpindi is ebullient - there are singing beggars, a man with a monkey and some of the city's ladyboys all joining in.



The symbol of this politician's wing of the Muslim League party - a tiger - is everywhere, adorning badges, flags, cars and posters.



When asked what should happen to President Pervez Musharraf, Mr Abassi - the newly elected member for this constituency - replies resolutely, "He should go," and a chant of "Go, Musharraf, go!" quickly erupts from his followers.



For the tiger party's leader - the former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif - the revenge provided by this week's polls has been sweet indeed.



Deciding fate



Mr Sharif was the civilian leader deposed by Gen Musharraf's coup eight-and-a-half years ago.



He was thrown in jail on terrorism charges and then exiled to Saudi Arabia.



I was left in no doubt about... the depth of Nawaz Sharif's antipathy to the man who overthrew and jailed him



Now Mr Sharif is well-placed to decide Mr Musharraf's fate.



It is true that the late Benazir Bhutto's People's Party did better and will form the next government, but they cannot rule on their own.



What is more, it would need a two-thirds majority to impeach the president and that is what Mr Sharif's bloc could bring.



Last week I interviewed Nawaz Sharif, as he raced between rallies in the back of his armoured four-wheel drive.



After we stopped filming, the conversation turned to how Mr Musharraf might deal with a massive vote against his government.



Could he not dissolve the assembly and fall back on the army, I asked?



"Do you really think the army would support him?" Mr Sharif shot back.



"No," I replied, "I think the army probably would not because General Musharraf was once their man, but the new army chief has shown signs of wanting to distance the forces from politics."



And so it went on as we sped through the dark streets of Islamabad.



I will not dwell on detail, because it was one of those conversations that might be termed "privileged". He had finished the on-camera interview and was discussing matters freely, not expecting to be quoted.



When I parted from Mr Sharif later that evening, I was left in no doubt about one thing - the depth of his antipathy to the man who overthrew and jailed him. This is very personal.





Restoration



In his public statements, Mr Sharif has emphasised that the price of his entering into a coalition with the People's Party is that they must accept his plan for a full restoration of the judiciary.



The president swept away the Supreme Court with his emergency measures last November but his battle with the country's lawyers has been fought across many months and issues.



The lawyers issue played very well for Mr Sharif's party on the stump.



Pakistan's educated classes in particular yearn for an independent judiciary.



Demonstrations by the legal profession, clad in their black suits and ties, have become a regular and sometimes violent part of the scene in this country, as they hurl stones or writs with equal dexterity.



People's Party leaders do not seem quite so keen on restoring the judiciary.



Indeed, at a packed press conference in Islamabad on Tuesday, they avoided any solid pledge on the issue.



When asked about it, the late Benazir Bhutto's husband said that his first priority would be the investigation of her murder.



Political manoeuvring



The People's Party also seems a little less ready to drive Mr Musharraf from office, or a little less determined on revenge, in any case.



The issues have both their public dimension - forming a coalition, restoring the judiciary and so on.



And they have their private meaning - how quickly can Mr Musharraf be shunted out of the way, will the army let that happen and who will really lead the coalition, given the immense gap left by the assassination of Benazir Bhutto?



The People's Party leaders must understand that coalition with Mr Sharif will be - to reach for this week's obvious metaphor - like riding a political tiger.



As for Mr Musharraf, he has promised to respect the results of the elections and work with the new government.



But if his behaviour in recent months has been anything to go by, he is a man ready to manoeuvre with dizzying speed as he tries to maintain his hold on power.



In the coming weeks, his people might try all sorts of tactics, from fomenting divisions within the People's Party to exploiting the security situation.



One thing is clear though, from the streets of Nawaz Sharif's native Lahore to the festive, almost carnival atmosphere in his candidate's tent in Rawalpindi - he and his people will be driving the effort to oust Mr Musharraf.



They will attempt to turn this week's events from an unexpectedly representative election into the final rout of the general who seized power back in 1999.