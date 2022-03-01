What's new

Pakistan's New "Azad" Foreign Policy | A True "Pakistan First" Policy to Admire, Impact & Future Developments

Pakistan's New "Azaad" Foreign Policy | A True "Pakistan First" Policy to Admire, Impact & Future Developments
  1. Pakistan will not be part of any country and will have "Azaad" 'Independent Policy': and this the true 'Pakistan First' Policy
  2. Pakistan will only work for Pakistan Interests from now on.
  3. Pakistan need economic first partnerships.
  4. Pakistan will not be in lap of China, Russia or USA.
  5. No Pakistan's Money and assets will be in any other abroad, offshore countries. Never vote for those rulers who have dual nationality and accounts in foreign countries. Severe crackdown. All money should be in Pakistan.
View the New "Azaad" policy:

 
Foreign policy is simply an extension of country's military and economic might. Want to be independent? fix those two.
It's all talk unless the economy is fixed. Wait for the first sanctions from the Arabs, America or whatever and see the 'Azad' policy crumble.
 
Saying this while having PTI govt that is the most influenced by dual nationals and foreigners. Heck this PM even imported the NSA from the US. NSA is a really sensitive post and to give it to an imported person, that will go back to US the day he leaves office is a disaster. Imran khan have a bigger begging bowl than others and talking about azaad policy is a joke. He is doing nothing but fooling the nation, something he is really good at, since his playboy days.
 
Saying this while having PTI govt that is the most influenced by dual nationals and foreigners. Heck this PM even imported the NSA from the US. NSA is a really sensitive post and to give it to an imported person, that will go back to US the day he leaves office is a disaster. Imran khan have a bigger begging bowl than others and talking about azaad policy is a joke. He is doing nothing but fooling the nation, something he is really good at, since his playboy days.
I agree with most of what you say. Fooling the nation? No. I think childishly idealistic to the point being in dreamland.
 
Saying this while having PTI govt that is the most influenced by dual nationals and foreigners. Heck this PM even imported the NSA from the US. NSA is a really sensitive post and to give it to an imported person, that will go back to US the day he leaves office is a disaster. Imran khan have a bigger begging bowl than others and talking about azaad policy is a joke. He is doing nothing but fooling the nation, something he is really good at, since his playboy days.
Because zardari/bhuttos and the not-so-sharifs NEVER fool the nation.........:disagree:
 
Pakistan first, that should be the policy. Late but good recognition of facts.
I will say, very nice Imran bhai.
 

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

