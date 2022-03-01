Pakistan's New "Azaad" Foreign Policy | A True "Pakistan First" Policy to Admire, Impact & Future Developments
- Pakistan will not be part of any country and will have "Azaad" 'Independent Policy': and this the true 'Pakistan First' Policy
- Pakistan will only work for Pakistan Interests from now on.
- Pakistan need economic first partnerships.
- Pakistan will not be in lap of China, Russia or USA.
- No Pakistan's Money and assets will be in any other abroad, offshore countries. Never vote for those rulers who have dual nationality and accounts in foreign countries. Severe crackdown. All money should be in Pakistan.