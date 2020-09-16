What's new

Pakistans NEEDS to invade the Arab world

Its really a sad day when black people on black forums are saying South Asians are looked down upon by Arabs even more than black people. Think about it, Pakistanis are lighter skinned than Gulf Arabs, they're mentally smarter than Gulf Arabs, they're physically stronger than Gulf Arabs. There is nothing these Arabs and Egyptians rank higher than Pakistanis in. I can understand white people having superiority complex from skin tone to mental abilities to physical abilities but Arabs are a waste of space. Ive met Arabs in the UK, literally 1 Pakistani Mirpuri can fight off 12 Arab guys instantly. Ive seen Pakistanis in science and math departments in Pakistan building nuclear weapons and armour better than all the Arab countries put together especially the brown Gulf scum.

How can a race of Aryan warriors with so many better qualities listen to a bunch of lizard eaters? Pakistan alone can fight the Arab world if they wanted too.
 
