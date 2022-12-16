Imran Khan
Pakistan’s NdcTech partners with Temenos to expand reach to six Middle East countries
By Asma Rafique
December 16, 2022
Riyadh skyline. (Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Pakistan’s leading digital banking implementation service provider, National Data Consultant (NdcTech), has partnered with Swiss tech firm Temenos to expand its market outreach to six Middle Eastern countries, including Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain and Kuwait.
As part of the deal Temenos will grant license rights to the Systems Limited subsidiary to develop further and market the Temenos Country Model Banks as well as Temenos open platform for financial institutions in these countries.
“NdcTech is committed to invest and develop regulatory and business specific localized functionality to enhance these Model Banks for banks of all sizes in Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates,” Temenos said in a statement.
As part of the deal, NdcTech would become a partner to upgrade services in these countries, enabling customers to seamlessly upgrade their technology stack and provide them a modernization path to a SaaS (Software as a service) model on the Temenos Banking Cloud.
William Moroney, Managing Director, Middle East and Africa at Temenos, said they were excited about the deal, which opens new opportunities for growth in these seven counties in the Middle East.
“NdcTech will invest in the Country Model Banks to accelerate our competitiveness in the region by delivering local IP such as market-specific products,” he added.
NdcTech CEO Ammara Masood said they were delighted to get this license which allows them to expand in Pakistan as well as in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region.
“This milestone is a testament to our capabilities as a long-standing partner of Temenos. Our deep knowledge of global market practices and regulations coupled with expertise in modern architectures has enabled us to be the trusted partner for the region’s pioneering banks,” she added.
This is not the first time that NdcTech and Temenos have partnered on a project. In fact, NdcTech is one of the largest regional system integrator partners for Temenos in the EMEA region. In October last year, the two companies had launched a digital lending service for the Saudi Tourism Development Fund. NdcTech is also an old player in the Saudi Arabian financial sector.
Currently, NdcTech is working with 12 banks and financial institutions in Saudi Arabia.
