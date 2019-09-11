/ Register

  • Wednesday, September 11, 2019

Pakistan's Nazria is the real reason for terrorism in the world : Modi

Discussion in 'Strategic & Foreign Affairs' started by crankthatskunk, Sep 11, 2019 at 5:46 PM.

    crankthatskunk

    crankthatskunk FULL MEMBER

    مودی نے ہرزہ سرائی کرتے ہوئے پاکستان کی نظریاتی اساس کو دہشت گردی کی بنیاد قرار دیا ہے۔ (فوٹو: فائل)

    نئی دہلی: بابری مسجد کی شہادت اور گجرات میں مسلمانوں کے قتلِ عام کے حوالے سے ’’گجرات کا قصاب‘‘ کے نام سے شہرت رکھنے والے بھارتی وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے دہشت گردی کو بنیاد بناکر پاکستان کے خلاف زہراگلنا شروع کردیا ہے ۔

    نریندر مودی نے ’’نائن الیون‘‘ (9/11) کے اٹھارہ سال مکمل ہونے پر دہشت گردی کو ’’عالمی خطرہ‘‘ کہا اور پاکستان کی نظریاتی اساس کو دہشت گردی کی بنیادی وجہ قرار دیا۔

    مقبوضہ کشمیر میں انسانی حقوق کی بدترین پامالی اور 5 اگست 2019 سے جاری کرفیو اور لاک ڈاؤن کو فخریہ انداز سے بیان کرتے ہوئے مودی نے کہا کہ پچھلے دنوں میں ان کی حکومت نے دہشت گردوں کے خلاف جرأت مندانہ اقدامات کیے ہیں۔

    نریندر مودی نے الزام لگایا کہ پاکستان خفیہ طور پر سیالکوٹ، جموں اور راجستھان سیکٹرز میں بڑی کارروائی کی تیاریاں کررہا ہے۔

    https://www.express.pk/story/180555...tUwvpjcR7BqAieIUmNxI32IrfCjP17FCO7ctP24V7fmfk

    Yeah sure Butcher of Gujrat. That nazria also obliged to kill thousands in Gujrat in cold blod.
    That Nazria is obliging you to kill innocent Kashmiris in thousands.
    When cold blooded killers like are roaming free in the world, that is the real danger faced by the humanity. Sooner we get rid of you better.


     
    Retired Troll

    Retired Troll ELITE MEMBER

    How is that any different from the seculars who claim the same in Pakistan?

    There is a thread in PDF by Pakistani intellectuals citing Objective Resolution as the Sole cause of Misery and Terrorism.
     
    Mangus Ortus Novem

    Mangus Ortus Novem SENIOR MEMBER

    The Idea of Pakistan is the most powerful idea in the world.

    GanguFacistModi can cry all he wants... From Ladahk to Gawadar it is Our Land.

    GoP needs to do everything its power to have RSS and all its evil off-springs to be declared terrorist organisation.

    We need to engage iin HyperAgressiveDiplomacy... time to expose FATF bias...
     
    crankthatskunk

    crankthatskunk FULL MEMBER

    Most of those liberaltards get funding from the west to run NGO's and other institutions, including the journalists who are foreign funded to spread the propaganda.
    If we didn't have the Kashmir problem left unresolved by good ol British, we probably would have war with no country, and probably didn't needed a big army and the nuclear.
    All had steamed from the fact that Terrorists organisation like RSS was operating in India before the partition. One of the main reasons Quaid and other leaders demanded separate country on the basis that we are two different nations with different religions, practices, culture etc.
     
    Max

    Max SENIOR MEMBER

    its rather anti thesis of terrorism, of course terrorists will find it offensive.
     
    Taimoor Khan

    Taimoor Khan ELITE MEMBER

    The irony. The libturd mafia and hindu terrorists across the border share the same views. Peel through the skin, their strings are pulled from elsewhere, same source.
     
    Sharky

    Sharky FULL MEMBER

    It's funny coz they say the same about us here in india comparing with Muslim terrorists. That means y"all are indian equivalent of Sanghis and blind bhakts.
     
    Taimoor Khan

    Taimoor Khan ELITE MEMBER

    Your strings pulled by Zionists? That is the source which is pulling the strings of Pakistani libturds and Hindu terrorist in your country. And no, we are just patriots, we don't go about lynching our minorities.
     
    The Eagle

    The Eagle MODERATOR

    Rich coming from Modi - The RSS Hindutva Mob Lynch anti-Religious Minority Hater Caste Extremist.
     
