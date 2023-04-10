Pakistan’s National Tourism Competitiveness Index

Pakistan becomes the first country in the world to adopt the Global Travel and Tourism Development Index to improve the industry standards on competitiveness and sustainability standards. Global industry experts are looking at the “Pakistan model” to seek guidance on standardization.
Pakistan is home to ancient civilizations such as the Indus Valley Civilization, Gandhara Civilization and Mughal Empire, which have left behind a rich cultural heritage in the form of historical sites, museums, and monuments. Pakistan is also blessed with natural beauty, ranging from high mountain peaks to stunning beaches, and a vast range of wildlife. The northern areas of Pakistan are particularly famous for their scenic beauty, with the Himalayas, Karakoram, and the Hindu Kush ranges offering breathtaking views. Some ofthe popular tourist destinations for natural beauty include valleys of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), Swat Valley, Chitral, Kaghan Valley, and Neelum Valley in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).
Despite these unique tourism offerings, Pakistan has not been very successful in positioning itself as the preferred destination for global tourism. Pakistan hosts almost 965,000 international tourists every year. The tourism industry has a 1.2% share of the total employment in the country, contributing USD 3,214.9 million or 1.2% to the gross domestic product (GDP) of Pakistan through direct and indirect way. Domestic travel and tourism spending is almost 90.8% of total tourism spending. On average, a tourist spends USD 300-400 per visit for one week in Pakistan.
Measuring Pakistan’s tourism ecosystem through the international benchmark is being done through the Travel and Tourism Competitiveness Index (TTCI). The TTCI is a report published biennially by the World Economic Forum (WEF) that ranks countries based on their tourism competitiveness, taking into account factors such as infrastructure, safety and security, visa regime, connectivity, government priority, environment sustainability, and cultural and natural resources. TTCI was first published in 2007 by WEF.
In the 2021 edition of the WEF, the Report asked the countries to look at tourism from a development and sustainability perspective, instead of a competitiveness approach only. The WEF changed its Travel and Tourism Competitiveness Index in 2019, renaming it “the Travel and Tourism Competitiveness Report” and changing the index structure to include three new sub-indices. One of these sub-indices is the Travel and Tourism Development Index (TTDI), which measures the development of the travel and tourism sector in a country.
Pakistan was ranked 83rd out of 117 countries, after improving its ranking six places in the Travel TTDI Report-2021 of the WEF.
