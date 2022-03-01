Pakistan's narrative

Why is Pakistan failing to promote its ideology amongst the youth?Indian narratives dominate all spheres especially on the Internet. They perpetuate the idea that Pakistan's creation was a "terrible mistake" and how Pakistan is a failing evil state. Given a lot of the youth spend time online this propoganda finds its way into the subconscious. India has active IT cells to spread this misinformation, do we have anything similar to even counter this?Social media warfare is real just look at popular social media sites, all enemy propoganda and misinformation is spread againt Pakistan with aim of turning people agaisnt their own country or to even keep Pakistan as a secondary importance.Why are we so bad at promoting our ideology Why are we do bad at promoting unity. As Muslims we have to realise that bonds of religion are greater than ethnicity, tribe or culture.I understand that our political class uses divisions to their own advantage, but what about the average person, why doesn't anyone do anything about this? We need unity more than ever , where is this going to come from?Any opinions?