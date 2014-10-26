Pakistan's Minorities Citizens

Chandra Kup near OrmaraThe devotees are performing rituals around crater of LORD SHANKARA mountain.Within a radius of about 1 kilometer, there exist three volcanic muddy mountains which all are considered sanctified by the Hindu followers and are named after LORD SHIVA, LORD PARVATI and LORD SHANKARA (the one seen here is for LORD SHANKARA).HINGLAJ YATRA is the most sacred visit that the Hindu community living in Pakistan and around the globe perform every year and which activity takes place in Baluchistan, some 280 kilometers away from Karachi.Earlier this ritual was comprising over 13 stopovers (پڑاؤ) and 25 Pujas ( تیرتھہ استھان) which have limited nowadays to only 3 stopovers (پڑاؤ) and 7 Pujas ( تیرتھہ استھان).The one inset here is the 2nd one stopover (پڑاؤ) of this YATRA and is called CHANDAR KHUP which is 300 feet highest volcanic muddy mountain which erupts mud out of its crater. According to Hindu belief it is named after lord Shiva and the Hindu community visit this place and perform PUJA and rituals by which they throw coconut, beetle nuts, coins and others things to keep this eruption calm.Photo: Muhammad Bashir Osman