Pakistan's Minorities Citizens

Beautiful panaromic view of Punja Sahib by Mobeen_ansari
.
.
Tower of Silence/Dakhma - Karachi


Structure used by Zoroastrians for exposure of the dead.

St Andrew's Anglican Church - Lahore


St Andrew's Anglican Church, Lahore by John Steedman,

Holy Trinity Church- Karachi


.: Pakistan Hindu Council :.

Pakistan Hindu Post (PHP)

Sikhism in Pakistan - SikhiWiki, free Sikh encyclopedia.

Pakistan Christian Post

Pakistan Christian Congress

FYI: This is not a political thread but a cultural one. So lets be mindful of that please!
 
Pathan Sikhs from Peshawar
.



.
.Pakistan's Portuguese wonder: Magic fingers



Ralph D’Aranjo is one such person. Ralph is not only an experienced guitarist, he is also a member of Pakistan’s tiny Portuguese community *— a community that has made an enormous contribution to the establishment and running of missionary schools all over the country.



In Pakistan’s early days, Portuguese artists were quite active on the music scene too, but as time went on, many of these maestros either passed away or emigrated.

Ralph, however, has been playing classical guitar for over 50 years, and has no intention of going anywhere. He is also in the unique position of being the only musician who has played (under one contract) in a five-star hotel in Pakistan for over thirty years.
 
There seems to be a lot of minorities in PAF compared to the Navy and Army.

List of all known christian heros of the Pakistan Air Force:

hero4.jpg

Eric Hall, group captain

hero5.jpg

Air Commodore Nazir Latif

hero2.jpg

Wing Commander Mervyn Leslie Middlecoat

hero3.jpg

Group captain Cecil Chaudhry

hero1.jpg

Squadron Leader Peter Christy

...I salute every single one of them...
 

Chandra Kup near Ormara

c12788f6f04832701226696251f96e0f.jpg


The devotees are performing rituals around crater of LORD SHANKARA mountain.

Within a radius of about 1 kilometer, there exist three volcanic muddy mountains which all are considered sanctified by the Hindu followers and are named after LORD SHIVA, LORD PARVATI and LORD SHANKARA (the one seen here is for LORD SHANKARA).

HINGLAJ YATRA is the most sacred visit that the Hindu community living in Pakistan and around the globe perform every year and which activity takes place in Baluchistan, some 280 kilometers away from Karachi.

Earlier this ritual was comprising over 13 stopovers (پڑاؤ) and 25 Pujas ( تیرتھہ استھان) which have limited nowadays to only 3 stopovers (پڑاؤ) and 7 Pujas ( تیرتھہ استھان).

The one inset here is the 2nd one stopover (پڑاؤ) of this YATRA and is called CHANDAR KHUP which is 300 feet highest volcanic muddy mountain which erupts mud out of its crater. According to Hindu belief it is named after lord Shiva and the Hindu community visit this place and perform PUJA and rituals by which they throw coconut, beetle nuts, coins and others things to keep this eruption calm.

Photo: Muhammad Bashir Osman
 
