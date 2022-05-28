What's new

Pakistan's middle class is increasingly finding expression in politics. But will it empower them?

6281990ae3a07.jpg



The role of the middle class and youth in the political economy is being redefined in many ways including the cherished long-term objective of policymakers to establish a middle-class economy

In the midst of the current multiple crises in Pakistan, the bulging youth population is being empowered at the quickest pace ever by the latest technologies, technical skills and education. Eminent IT experts stress that business enterprises need to create a workforce that can solve new problems across a varied landscape of changing business services and solutions and issues in ever-evolving customer demands

Global Gig Economy Index of Payoneer has ranked Pakistan among the top ten fast-growing countries in freelance earnings including the USA, the UK, Brazil, Ukraine, India, Bangladesh, Russia and Serbia. About 70 per cent of the freelancers are under 30, most of them having acquired technical training and education. Instead of looking for scarce decent jobs, they are opting for an independent, self-employed career

Freelancers are stated to be among the local application developers and a major driving force behind IT companies and the growth of the computer software sector in Pakistan. There are approximately 3,000 registered local companies involved in a variety of application developments for domestic and corporate use. Just four-month freelancing courses, launched at a university for computer science students, enables them to earn enough to meet their expenses and pay fees

Amids the political frenzy that can potentially empower the middle-income group, the daily rural wage earners and low-income salaried groups are also making renewed and concentrated efforts to rise upwards

Pakistan has also seen massive improvements on the commerce and business front for short-term operational excellence but business enterprises are yet not engaged in transformational change for long-term fruitful results, says Systems Ltd CEO Asif Peer

Central bank data for Oct-Dec 2021 shows that the value of e-banking transactions stood at Rs33.4 trillion compared to Rs46.7tr paper-based transactions. Volume-wise e-banking transactions were recorded at 400m, exceeding paper transactions at 101.4m

To be competitive, experts believe that companies need a robust future work transformation strategy focused on empowering employees to develop their skills and stay relevant in a fast-moving digital agile environment

The role of the middle class in the economy in Pakistan is also finding expression in politics. Analyst Mosharraf Zaidi says “Pakistan was a global pioneer in digitally fueled amplification of protests with the power to take down power brokers and even governments.” Imran Khan is drawing huge crowds with the active participation of the middle classes and the youth

The key political question facing the middle class however is: will these street protests lead to their political empowerment as in the case of technology-driven careers? They have put blind faith in PTI Chairman Imran Khan to deliver transformational change with a complete absence of focus on the vision, strategy, programme, policy or plan of action needed to pull the economy out of the deep-seated crises and to put it on an independent path to broad-based development

If the PTI wins the elections, it will once again be put to a critical test, confronted by the dominant status quo. In his speech at Jhelum city on May 10, Imran Khan claimed that it is the PTI and the army that could keep Pakistan united. The immediate future of middle-class politics is a bit hazy at this point. It may be however conceded that the MQM-P, a middle-class party seeking local government autonomy, has seized the opportunity in these troubled times to advance its agenda

The daily rural wage earners and low-income salaried groups are also making renewed and concentrated efforts to join the ranks of the middle class. Random examples show that uneducated driver Razzak’s daughter has secured a PhD degree and matriculate driver Abu Bakar’s brother is a practising lawyer in Karachi. Both drivers are from poor families from the neighbouring villages in Tharparkar and belong to the salaried class. They work in Karachi

Rural wage workers are generally paid less than counterparts in urban areas, according to the working-class people hailing from the countryside, now working in Defence Housing Society, Karachi. From the point of view of workers, at least two positive emerging trends are noticeable in the country’s rural labour market

While the daily or contract agricultural workers may not be formally organised, they are fully aware of the prevailing wage rates (where they work and from where they come from) and try to improve their compensation by tactful bargaining, hard-pressed to make a living owing to the persistent double-digit inflation. They ask questions about specifics of the piece of work offered and settle the compensation they would get before accepting any assignment. In a particular area, workers informally keep each other informed about the wage rates and the hike in prices of food and other essential items.

In rural areas where families are supported by bread earners working in the country’s urban centres like Karachi or the Middle East, the bargaining position of rural workers is enhanced. For example, the minimum daily wage is stated to be the same for Peshawar and neighbouring villages — Rs1,000 per day

In Tharparkar, Sindh, labour is also hired on a contract basis — as elsewhere in the country — for harvesting crops, whenever required, on a per-acre basis and may be paid in cash or kind, say, specified bags of wheat or any other crop depending on the market price of the commodity. This group of landless workers seeks the best possible bargain

The daily wage of a mason in Karachi is Rs1,500 and that of the unskilled co-worker is Rs1,000. In a Tharparkar village, the mason gets Rs1,000 and his co-worker Rs600 per day plus food, tea and even cigarettes. Given the changing environment of work, wage earners are gaining confidence that they can improve their livelihood by themselves

www.dawn.com

The emerging, assertive middle class

The role of the middle class and youth in the political economy is being redefined in many ways including the...
www.dawn.com

@ghazi52 @araz @The Eagle @The Accountant @That Guy @Irfan Baloch @PanzerKiel @AgNoStiC MuSliM @Imran Khan @PAKISTANFOREVER @waz @Windjammer @WinterFangs @KaiserX @niaz @farok84 @AZADPAKISTAN2009 @MastanKhan @krash @FOOLS_NIGHTMARE @Bilal Khan (Quwa) @Cookie Monster @Bratva @Foxtrot Alpha @Rafael @Rafi @Trango Towers @TNT @Indus Pakistan @Falcon26 @Norwegian @LeGenD @Iltutmish @notorious_eagle @Akh1112 @mingle @AZADPAKISTAN2009 @Tipu7 @Horus @Ark_Angel @SQ8 @Goenitz @messiach @TaimiKhan @SecularNationalist @farok84 @Blacklight @Meengla @Ahmet Pasha @White and Green with M/S @Dalit @ARMalik @Zibago @Jango @untitled @Reichsmarschall @Bleek @Dual Wielder @Smoke @RescueRanger @Trango Towers @Asimzranger @FuturePAF @Imad.Khan @forcetrip @baqai @blain2 @khail007 @Wergeland @PakAlp

Apologies for the mass tag but I really think people will enjoy reading this and will hopefully find it productive...
 
Click to expand...
A

ahaider97

FULL MEMBER
Oct 15, 2021
276
-1
293
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
The trends mentioned are indeed a reality, but they still haven't become the norm yet. Running for public office is still impossible for middle class Pakistanis. Low wage workers still make too little specially with the current inflation. And if the author thinks that tech is promoting good politics then he hasn't spent much time on twitter, facebook, youtube, tiktok etc. It's just that population is so large that the few who end up getting better can't simply improve the overall situation. The nation at the moment has no direction,
 
Ghazwa-e-Hind

Ghazwa-e-Hind

FULL MEMBER
Apr 9, 2019
1,791
2
4,344
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
The Pakistanis have now realized that 99% of all political parties were created through political engineering. The democracy is a lie.

Thanks to Imran Khan for waking up the sleeping Pakistanis. His name will be recorded in the good side of history for decades to come.

--

Did you guys notice how dawn managed to squeeze "MQM" under this so-called intellectual article. As a Karachiite, I must tell you whole Karachi is pro-PTI.

Baray'e karam MQM chaipnay ke koshish na ki jaye, shukriya.
 
Last edited:
airmarshal

airmarshal

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 28, 2010
8,745
9
11,402
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
This is not against PTI versus the rest.

This is Pakistan middle class asserting itself against the fossils of status quo. Just look at how the whole lot of vested interests have gathered at one place.

The establishment, corrupt politicians and all organs of the state benefit from this decaying and corrupt system. They want this status quo to perpetuate as this serves their interest in keeping their suffocating hold on the country. Not just the corrupt politicians, the biggest loser of this face-off is military establishment. Their loss of reputation & disillusionment of the public is something military establishment will not be able to recover from.

People may not agree with me but East Pakistan liberated itself from clutches of our military leadership. They started from a very poor position and now Bangladesh is taking off economically. While we, a country of 220 million, have to beg for $1 billion and meet extremely tough conditions to get that money. This is because we have always made Pakistan a security state where rules the roost. Our economic interests are always subservient to security interest. We need to change this.

I m not against Army. I have always been against military's political role.
 
A

ahaider97

FULL MEMBER
Oct 15, 2021
276
-1
293
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Ghazwa-e-Hind said:
The Pakistanis have now realized that 99% of all political parties were created through political engineering. The democracy is a lie.

Thanks to Imran Khan for waking up the sleeping Pakistanis. His name will be recorded in the good side of history for decades to come.
Click to expand...
Imran's govt itself gave many important posts to retired Army personnel. He increased their influence so much that they easily got rid of him when they wanted to. Imran Khan could go against Tareen and Aleem but he couldn't go against his own employees. They fired him.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

PaklovesTurkiye
Pakistani Politics and Establishment: Feudals se achi Middle Class hoti hai
Replies
14
Views
740
truthseeker2010
T
D
Does the Indian Middle Class Really Exist?
Replies
4
Views
286
GumNaam
GumNaam
P
  • Article
Imran Khan and the politics of inflation
Replies
5
Views
396
maithil
M
H
DİSK-AR: 'Turkey is becoming a country of minimum wage earners'
Replies
0
Views
229
Homajon
H
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
  • Poll
How many years have you supported politics in your lifetime
Replies
11
Views
278
jus_chillin
jus_chillin

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom