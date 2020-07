PBS is the most important national data agency but the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has failed to appoint professionals to run its affairs. It is being run on an ad hoc basis by the Ministry of Planning and Development.



Many key posts, including that of chief statistician, who happens to be the in charge of the organisation, remain vacant.



The LSM sector has been shrinking since the start of fiscal year 2019-20, which began in July 2019, due to double-digit interest rate, currency depreciation resulting in a high cost of inputs, higher taxes and increase in electricity and gas prices.

Pakistan is de-industrialising with the manufacturing sector’s contribution to the gross domestic product (GDP) declining every year.