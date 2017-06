Every significant officers of ISI (present as well as retired) must be clenching their fists in suppressed anger. The only way for Pakistan to stand up to India was by use of nuclear weapon. Now the opportunity to exercise nuclear option is gone because of below stated reason. India is way too big to be disturbed by tiny Pakistan. A single state of Uttar Pradesh has a population bigger than the entire population of Pakistan. Non-usage of nuclear weapon meant it was only a matter of time before Pakistan was gobbled by giant India. Nuclear tipped missiles were the only thing that came in between Indian hordes and Pakistan.Now China has made investments in Pakistan. If Chinese interests in Pakistan are threatened due to conflict with India it will not bother to take the inconvenience of war with India. Instead it will simply dissuade Pakistan from exacerbating tension with India. Chinese would say to Pakistanis, "Exercise restraint and stave off the war or else we will withdraw the investments."Pakistan didn't miss the opportunity. It threw it away.