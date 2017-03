Instead of complete freedom Bangladesh could have continued being part of a lose union with Pakistan.

But Mukti Bahini killed just about anyone who have any link with Pakistan.

My grand dad bought land in then east Pakistan with his British army retirement money and settled there in 1957. He had four sons , two studied medical and two engineering. The two doctors moved back to west Pakistan after 1965 war and two engineers stayed in east. Grand dad was so we'll settled that didn't budge during 1971 turmoil. But the day after Bangladesh freedom. He had a knock on the door from Mukti Bahini group who shot him dead along with another son. And he had no problems with local Bengali people, in fact all the tenants living on his land were well off and treated well by him.

But it was a freedom movement drenched in pure hate. People were killed in their homes just because they were ethnic west Pakistani or had said something pro union or against sheikh mujib.

That level of hate wasn't controllable and even if our army had kept fighting they would have to kill half of Bengali population to keep the union intact.

West Pakistani were called insulting names such as Bijju , and other animal names since after Bhola cyclone who's blame was somehow thrown on west Pakistan and from there the problem started

