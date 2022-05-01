Pakistan’s Leading Ed-Tech Platform Ft. Nearpeer ​

In conversation with tonight’s guest, Ammar Ali Ayub. What has his journey been like? How did he end up in Cadet college and why did he leave? How did he end up at LUMS? How to get a distinction in A-Levels? How was his time at LUMS? The importance of self-learning? How did he secure so many job opportunities? What type of resumes you should drop? What to consider before applying for a job? Why did he choose to start his own business? What is Nearpeer and why was it started? Why does Apple assemble in China? What are they currently trying to do? Is a testing system integrated into it? What is the procedure for using it and how will it help us? How will they make it interesting for the audience? Primary & middle school education. The importance of Interactive learning? How does he see the Pakistan of 2050? Catch this and much more in tonight’s episode.



00:00 Tonight’s guest: Ammar Ali Ayub

00:54 Why is he in Islamabad?

01:24 Ammar’s Journey!

06:27 The cadet college story

10:35 Why did he leave cadet college?

14:36 How did he end up at LUMS?

19:33 How to get a distinction in A-Levels?

25:49 How was his experience at LUMS?

32:39 The importance of self-learning

38:58 How did he secure so many job opportunities?

49:08 What type of resumes you should drop?

51:35 What to consider before applying for a job?

1:03:41 Why Startup and how did it go?

1:06:19 Parents' involvement in your plans

1:12:15 What problems were Nearpeer started to solve?

1:31:44 Why does Apple assemble in China?

1:32:47 What are they currently trying to do?

1:37:19 Is a testing system integrated into Nearpeer?

1:38:50 What is the procedure for using it and how will it help us?

1:42:46 How will they make it interesting for the audience?

1:45:23 Primary and middle school education

1:47:07 Interactive learning

2:01:11 How does he see the Pakistan of 2050?