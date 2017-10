Hassan, Hussain declared proclaimed offender



"My brothers live abroad... the laws of here [Pakistan] don't apply to them."

After their failure to appear before the court in connection with the NAB references, the accountability court declared Hassan and Hussain Nawaz proclaimed offenders.The court also issued perpetual warrants for the arrest of Nawaz Sharif's two sons, and separated their trial from other members of the family. Asked when her brothers, Hassan and Hussain Nawaz, will appear before the court, Maryam said they would take their decisions themselves.The hearing was adjourned until October 13, when members of the Sharif family will be indicted.Source| https://www.dawn.com/news/1362678 She just declared that her family is above the law.