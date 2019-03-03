What's new

Pakistan's latest strategy is so bad, it would seem it's uninterested in Kashmir

Bagheera

Bagheera

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 16, 2013
4,290
-37
1,365
Country
India
Location
India
Pakistan's latest plan is to 'Leave India alone and hope that it will implode'. But it has so many flaws that it seems either Pakistan is uninterested in Kashmir or enemy's many agents have infiltrated the establishment. The new strategy is bad because of following reasons:

1. If at all it's feasible, it's time consuming. What if in the meantime India changes Kashmir's demographics or Kashmiris start accepting Indian rule?

2. India has an alternative in China to use as a bogeyman and unite Indians against a common external enemy.

3. India has a history of acrimonious relation with Pakistan. Past is catching up with Pakistan. India has enough old data to point fingers at Pakistan.

4. Pakistan is not sincere in implementing the new policy of 'Leave India alone'. Nowadays it is covertly doing such unethical things that if mentioned here, it may result in a ban. So Pakistan isn't really keeping it's hands off.

5. Pakistani agencies have a record of not finishing the campaigns they undertake. Examples: operation Gibraltar, supporting khalistani militancy without result, withdrawal from Kargil, supporting 1990s Kashmir insurgency without result etc. One may argue, "All or most of those failures were because of corruption." But the factor of corruption is there now also. Imran Khan maybe honest but the establishment is as corrupt as before.

6. What if India retaliates? Does Pakistan have a contingency plan?

7. What's the guarantee that the plan will work? Let alone guarantee, is there even a chance? This is like a gamble.

8. @Lt General boasted of innovative thinking and accused India of plagiarism. Maybe there's no invention in India but it isn't there in Pakistan either. Pakistanis maybe wiser and a bit more clever but the overall aptitude for planning is same as Indians.

9. If operation Gibraltar and other events are any indication, then I have observed a Pakistani trait of lack of meticulousness, lack of attention to details and turning a blind eye to harsh facts and ignoring it's own weaknesses.

10. Pakistan didn't take Kashmir in the past when it had three powerful friends - USA, Saudi Arabia and China. What chance does it have now when it is isolated?

All this gives rise to suspicions about the intention of the establishment. Just which advisors floated this misleading idea of 'Leave India alone and hope it will implode.'? It's designed to give India an easy escape.

- PRTP GWD
 
Bagheera

Bagheera

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 16, 2013
4,290
-37
1,365
Country
India
Location
India
El Sidd

El Sidd

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 5, 2017
54,085
8
45,070
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Bagheera said:
www.google.com

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Suggests Osama Bin Laden Was a Martyr

Prime Minister Imran Khan was criticized for using a term of veneration in Islam when referring to the mastermind of the Sept. 11 attacks.
www.google.com www.google.com

Pakistan is doing exactly what Indians would like.

- PRTP GWD
Click to expand...
India is in a desperate hunt for a narrative of war against Pakistan.

Pakistan won't give you that war and will negotiate with the Chinese for the Himalayan corridor.

Rest is a case for destiny
 
Bagheera

Bagheera

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 16, 2013
4,290
-37
1,365
Country
India
Location
India
El Sidd said:
India is in a desperate hunt for a narrative of war against Pakistan.

Pakistan won't give you that war and will negotiate with the Chinese for the Himalayan corridor.

Rest is a case for destiny
Click to expand...
India doesn't need a Pakistani war for bogeyman brainwashing. There is China. Just when India had stopped the Pakistani story and started the Chinese narrative, Pakistan interfered and forced India to change the priority. Shall I tell how?

- PRTP GWD
 
El Sidd

El Sidd

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 5, 2017
54,085
8
45,070
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Bagheera said:
India doesn't need a Pakistani war for bogeyman brainwashing. There is China. Just when India had stopped the Pakistani story and started the Chinese narrative, Pakistan interfered and forced India to change the priority. Shall I tell how?

- PRTP GWD
Click to expand...
Because your countrymen are too afraid of the Chinese
 
PakFactor

PakFactor

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 30, 2019
2,698
1
4,252
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Bagheera said:
India doesn't need a Pakistani war for bogeyman brainwashing. There is China. Just when India had stopped the Pakistani story and started the Chinese narrative, Pakistan interfered and forced India to change the priority. Shall I tell how?

- PRTP GWD
Click to expand...
Pakistan never ran and created a narrative it was always India. In the current state of things while your fighting China why would Pakistan bother to change narrative. It’s your cash your burning up at a significant pace — we just eating and watching the show.
 
Bagheera

Bagheera

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 16, 2013
4,290
-37
1,365
Country
India
Location
India
Bagheera said:
Pakistan's latest plan is to 'Leave India alone and hope that it will implode'. But it has so many flaws that it seems either Pakistan is uninterested in Kashmir or enemy's many agents have infiltrated the establishment. The new strategy is bad because of following reasons:

1. If at all it's feasible, it's time consuming. What if in the meantime India changes Kashmir's demographics or Kashmiris start accepting Indian rule?

2. India has an alternative in China to use as a bogeyman and unite Indians against a common external enemy.

3. India has a history of acrimonious relation with Pakistan. Past is catching up with Pakistan. India has enough old data to point fingers at Pakistan.

4. Pakistan is not sincere in implementing the new policy of 'Leave India alone'. Nowadays it is covertly doing such unethical things that if mentioned here, it may result in a ban. So Pakistan isn't really keeping it's hands off.

5. Pakistani agencies have a record of not finishing the campaigns they undertake. Examples: operation Gibraltar, supporting khalistani militancy without result, withdrawal from Kargil, supporting 1990s Kashmir insurgency without result etc. One may argue, "All or most of those failures were because of corruption." But the factor of corruption is there now also. Imran Khan maybe honest but the establishment is as corrupt as before.

6. What if India retaliates? Does Pakistan have a contingency plan?

7. What's the guarantee that the plan will work? Let alone guarantee, is there even a chance? This is like a gamble.

8. @Lt General boasted of innovative thinking and accused India of plagiarism. Maybe there's no invention in India but it isn't there in Pakistan either. Pakistanis maybe wiser and a bit more clever but the overall aptitude for planning is same as Indians.

9. If operation Gibraltar and other events are any indication, then I have observed a Pakistani trait of lack of meticulousness, lack of attention to details and turning a blind eye to harsh facts and ignoring it's own weaknesses.

10. Pakistan didn't take Kashmir in the past when it had three powerful friends - USA, Saudi Arabia and China. What chance does it have now when it is isolated?

All this gives rise to suspicions about the intention of the establishment. Just which advisors floated this misleading idea of 'Leave India alone and hope it will implode.'? It's designed to give India an easy escape.

- PRTP GWD
Click to expand...
@Imran Khan

- PRTP GWD
 
Bagheera

Bagheera

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 16, 2013
4,290
-37
1,365
Country
India
Location
India
El Sidd said:
Because your countrymen are too afraid of the Chinese
Click to expand...
PakFactor said:
Pakistan never ran and created a narrative it was always India. In the current state of things while your fighting China why would Pakistan bother to change narrative. It’s your cash your burning up at a significant pace — we just eating and watching the show.
Click to expand...
When confronted with inconvenient facts you always dodge the point. Shall I tell how Pakistan interfered and forced India to change the priority?

- PRTP GWD
 
CrazyZ

CrazyZ

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 3, 2019
2,372
3
2,617
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Well I advocate for mass mobilization of national resources to fight for Kashmir both unconventionally and conventionally. :guns:
 
Imran Khan

Imran Khan

PDF VETERAN
Oct 18, 2007
55,315
-2
106,645
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
all i want is we have 0 relations with india . in fact word india should be banned in media and FO and anywhere in pakistan . there should be total blackout of india

we have a wall like this on border
1598544621478.png



then we have electric fence 2nd layer
1598544674398.png


then we have concrete wall third layer

1598544762545.png


then we have deep trunch as 4th layer

1598544839706.png





then we have 1km buffer zone anything move there shot it

1598544939982.png



we dont want air to come from india . no sports no politics not even sit in a conference with india .apply it on bd and afghanistan too .
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Falcon26 Have Pakistan’s most successful startup founders become Naspers’ latest victims? Technology & Science 0
PAKISTANFOREVER Latest on Pakistan's Nuclear Weapons Development Pakistan Strategic Forces 38
Zibago TCL Communication launches its latest range of Alcatel mobile & Tablet Devices in Pakistan Pakistan Economy 16
Yaseen1 A Stove That Works Without Gas & Electricity | Know How This Latest Innovation Works In Pakistan Pakistan Economy 5
Zibago TECNO Mobile to launch its latest smartphone Spark Go edition in Pakistan in just PKR 15,000 Pakistan Economy 3
Shane Poor construction led to The latest in Indian Submarine to be detected by Pakistan Pakistan Navy 34
War Thunder The Latest Kashmir Crisis Proved That Inda, Not Pakistan, Is The Real Rogue State Strategic & Foreign Affairs 11
R Pakistan's Latest Health Emergency: HIV/AIDS Outbreak in Sindh Social & Current Events 1
Zarvan The Latest Kashmir Crisis Proved That India, Not Pakistan, Is The Real Rogue State Strategic & Foreign Affairs 4
Champion_Usmani Pakistan and India, Latest Bayan of Mufti Tariq Masood, Islamic Releases Members Club 2

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top