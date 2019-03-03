Pakistan's latest strategy is so bad, it would seem it's uninterested in Kashmir

Pakistan's latest plan is to 'Leave India alone and hope that it will implode'. But it has so many flaws that it seems either Pakistan is uninterested in Kashmir or enemy's many agents have infiltrated the establishment. The new strategy is bad because of following reasons:
1. If at all it's feasible, it's time consuming. What if in the meantime India changes Kashmir's demographics or Kashmiris start accepting Indian rule?
2. India has an alternative in China to use as a bogeyman and unite Indians against a common external enemy.
3. India has a history of acrimonious relation with Pakistan. Past is catching up with Pakistan. India has enough old data to point fingers at Pakistan.
4. Pakistan is not sincere in implementing the new policy of 'Leave India alone'. Nowadays it is covertly doing such unethical things that if mentioned here, it may result in a ban. So Pakistan isn't really keeping it's hands off.
5. Pakistani agencies have a record of not finishing the campaigns they undertake. Examples: operation Gibraltar, supporting khalistani militancy without result, withdrawal from Kargil, supporting 1990s Kashmir insurgency without result etc. One may argue, "All or most of those failures were because of corruption." But the factor of corruption is there now also. Imran Khan maybe honest but the establishment is as corrupt as before.
6. What if India retaliates? Does Pakistan have a contingency plan?
7. What's the guarantee that the plan will work? Let alone guarantee, is there even a chance? This is like a gamble.
8. @Lt General boasted of innovative thinking and accused India of plagiarism. Maybe there's no invention in India but it isn't there in Pakistan either. Pakistanis maybe wiser and a bit more clever but the overall aptitude for planning is same as Indians.
9. If operation Gibraltar and other events are any indication, then I have observed a Pakistani trait of lack of meticulousness, lack of attention to details and turning a blind eye to harsh facts and ignoring it's own weaknesses.
10. Pakistan didn't take Kashmir in the past when it had three powerful friends - USA, Saudi Arabia and China. What chance does it have now when it is isolated?
All this gives rise to suspicions about the intention of the establishment. Just which advisors floated this misleading idea of 'Leave India alone and hope it will implode.'? It's designed to give India an easy escape.
- PRTP GWD
