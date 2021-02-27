Log in
Register
What's new
Search
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Home
Forums
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
What's new
New posts
New media
New media comments
New profile posts
Latest activity
Media
New media
New comments
Search media
Members
Current visitors
New profile posts
Search profile posts
Forum Rules
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Menu
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
Home
Forums
Pakistan Affairs
Pakistan Economy
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding.
Pakistan’s largest textile mill to generate Rs160 Billion export and create 20 thousand jobs.
Thread starter
Path-Finder
Start date
22 minutes ago
Path-Finder
ELITE MEMBER
Feb 7, 2013
19,790
1
28,634
Country
Location
22 minutes ago
#1
Wikki019
FULL MEMBER
May 11, 2019
645
1
1,040
Country
Location
1 minute ago
#2
Path-Finder said:
Click to expand...
Company like these should be facilitated by Gov on priority bases to increase our exports and make Pak attractive for investment
You must log in or register to reply here.
Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)
RoadRunner401
Share:
Reddit
Pinterest
Tumblr
WhatsApp
Email
Link
Latest posts
27 Feb 19: PAF shot down two Indian aircrafts inside Pakistani airspace: DG ISPR
Latest: HRK
A moment ago
Pakistan Air Force
New fighter for PAF Doctrine?
Latest: Fawadqasim1
1 minute ago
Pakistan Air Force
Pakistan’s largest textile mill to generate Rs160 Billion export and create 20 thousand jobs.
Latest: Wikki019
1 minute ago
Pakistan Economy
M
Guns Fall Silent on the LoC
Latest: Markandeya
1 minute ago
Central & South Asia
Cutting edge Technology generated by the Islamic nations in the middle east
Latest: MMM-E
1 minute ago
Middle East & Africa
Pakistan Defence Latest Posts
27 Feb 19: PAF shot down two Indian aircrafts inside Pakistani airspace: DG ISPR
Latest: HRK
A moment ago
Pakistan Air Force
New fighter for PAF Doctrine?
Latest: Fawadqasim1
1 minute ago
Pakistan Air Force
Two TTP terrorists killed in encounter with CTD Sindh - 27 / 02 / 2021.
Latest: Riz
7 minutes ago
Pakistan's Internal Security
Treason: Zardari asked me to roll back JF 17, Retired Air Marshall Shahid Latif.
Latest: SQ8
10 minutes ago
JF-17 Thunder
M
Pakistan Navy Invites Bids to Procure an ATR 72-500 Aircraft
Latest: Michel Niesten
38 minutes ago
Pakistan Navy
Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts
Pakistan’s largest textile mill to generate Rs160 Billion export and create 20 thousand jobs.
Latest: Wikki019
1 minute ago
Pakistan Economy
Sugar in short supply across utlity stores in Pakistan
Latest: El Sidd
10 minutes ago
Pakistan Economy
Is there any actual impact of Fatf grey listing?
Latest: PakistaniAtBahrain
13 minutes ago
Pakistan Economy
Displeased with governor Imran Ismail, PTI Sindh leaders demand his ouster
Latest: Turingsage
15 minutes ago
Pakistani Siasat
Pakistan will remain in FATF grey list
Latest: Pan-Islamic-Pakistan
15 minutes ago
Strategic & Foreign Affairs
Military Forum Latest Posts
F
The U.S. Air Force Just Admitted The F-35 Stealth Fighter Has Failed - Forbes
Latest: flameboard
53 minutes ago
Military Forum
AGM-183 ARRW hypersonic missile to conduct first test within seven days, begin production in one year
Latest: F-22Raptor
Today at 7:37 PM
Air Warfare
The US Military is EVERYWHERE
Latest: LeGenD
Today at 5:26 PM
Military History & Tactics
USAF rethinks future fleet, ponders clean-sheet 4.5-generation fighter
Latest: Ali_Baba
Today at 5:16 PM
Air Warfare
Just a Nice Pic....
Latest: untitled
Today at 8:41 AM
Air Warfare
Country Latest Posts
Pakistan is a brother indeed
Latest: Pan-Islamic-Pakistan
2 minutes ago
Turkish Defence Forum
B
Bangladesh gets UN recommendation for graduating from LDC status
Latest: Black_cats
4 minutes ago
Bangladesh Defence Forum
B
Bangladesh under ‘no obligation’ to take stranded Rohingya: FM
Latest: Black_cats
4 minutes ago
Bangladesh Defence Forum
Temporary Peace, Permanent Threat (for India) - Praveen Sawhney
Latest: peagle
5 minutes ago
Indian Defence Forum
B
Bangladesh writer Mushtaq Ahmed, arrested in digital security case, dies in jail
Latest: Black_cats
10 minutes ago
Bangladesh Defence Forum
Home
Forums
Pakistan Affairs
Pakistan Economy
Menu
Log in
Register
Top
Bottom