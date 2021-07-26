Pakistan’s Largest OOH Mural By Garena Free Fire

The game icon of the world Garena Free fire is penetrating the Pakistani market for the mobile gamer segment for the first time. Free Fire is one of the market leaders with over one billion-plus worldwide users. The game has been recognized as the "most downloaded game globally" in 2019 and 2020 with the honour of receiving Esports award 2020 and pocket gamer award 2021. The mobile gaming brand has a competitive edge in Pakistan over others due to the low data consumption that gives users a seamless online gaming experience.

Kinetic Pakistan – the largest OOH media agency in Pakistan has executed the largest mural for Garena Free fire located in Lahore that spreads around 3700 plus square feet and one in Karachi. Free fire has used their most popular game character Kelly and Shimada in the mural to promote Free Fire in Pakistan.

It is for the first time that Free fire has used artwork that is traditionally customized to connect with the culture and people of Pakistan. Intricate "Truck art" has been utilized to captivate the audience in Lahore, while "Ajrak" has been used to create a strong visual impact on the Karachi audience.

The Mural exhibit is displayed at Marvel Hotel, Khayaban-e-Iqbal Road, DHA XX, Lahore while the other in DHA Xanders, Karachi. This new creativity has become a talk of town on many Pakistani Advertising Platforms and among the people.