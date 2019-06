Pakistan’s JF-17 Stole The Spotlight At Paris Air Show

Pakistan Air Force (PAF)’s JF-17 Thunder fighter jet became star of the show on the last day of 53rd Paris Air Show in Le Bourget.

Aviation enthusiasts occupied the benches to see the static and aerial display of Pakistan Air Force (PAF)’s JF-17 Thunder fighter jet on Paris Air Show.

53rd Paris Air Show was held in Le Bourget on Sunday.

JF-17 Thunder was displayed alongside other aircraft and defense equipment at the event.

An attraction for the potential buyers: