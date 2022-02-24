Pakistan’s IT exports will reach $50bn in next few years: PM Imran

These are the first words that came to mind when I saw the thread title.India took a long time to build the ecosystem that helped it reach the $50 billion mark. Even that was amply helped by the dot com scare in the states and the liberal visa regime of that time. Today the Indian IT industry is a well oiled machinery with a tremendous bench strength. Even after all these years, Indian IT exports is less than $134 billion I believe.Pakistan should have a more reasonable target of $10 billion for near term. This should be backed by good relationship with the western countries that will allow for free movement of Pakistanis on business visas. How easy is it for Pakistani professionals to get business visa to US/Europe btw?