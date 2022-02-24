What's new

Pakistan’s IT exports will reach $50bn in next few years: PM Imran

"Senator Javed said Pakistan reached its highest ever IT exports in the last six months. He said that IT exports during the fiscal year (FY) 21-22 increased by 36%.

The senator had added that Pakistan would be able to cross $3.5 billion mark during the ongoing financial year."

Pakistan’s IT exports will reach $50bn in next few years: PM Imran

PM Imran Khan urges the youth to take advantage of the 'technological revolution'
This is the only sector that can also help us reach $100 Billion within a couple of years if we focus on it and invest in current and future technologies.
 
@ziaulislam what do you think bro about this very very ambitious statement by khan saab? I think it will really be very hard ( of course not impossible) to reach 50 Billion USD benchmark because IT markete is already highly concentrated with shear size of Indians, Bangladeshis,and other countries.
 
Not possible

We dont have the ground work for it

Market is huge..but you need ample support planning and man power
We lack all

Sure govt liberalization the sector will see growth but it wont be this much
 
These are the first words that came to mind when I saw the thread title.

India took a long time to build the ecosystem that helped it reach the $50 billion mark. Even that was amply helped by the dot com scare in the states and the liberal visa regime of that time. Today the Indian IT industry is a well oiled machinery with a tremendous bench strength. Even after all these years, Indian IT exports is less than $134 billion I believe.

Pakistan should have a more reasonable target of $10 billion for near term. This should be backed by good relationship with the western countries that will allow for free movement of Pakistanis on business visas. How easy is it for Pakistani professionals to get business visa to US/Europe btw? :unsure:
 
