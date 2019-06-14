What's new

Pakistan's Information Challenge in the Age of Multi-Media! Exclusive with Minister of Information

Shibli Faraz Minister of Information explains how he intends to reform PTV to bring on line with BBC model. How the government intends to strengthen Pakistan's external narrative and how the 5th generation hybrid warfare concerns the government. How the government is planning to help journalists, provide them with health insurance and changing their working environment.
