Pakistan’s Inam Butt optimistic to win gold at Commonwealth Games

Wrestler will be in action on Friday
1659694537904.png

Pakistani star wrestler Inam Butt is optimistic to win gold at the ongoing Commonwealth Games, as he is set to compete today (Friday).

The 33-year-old will be representing the country in wrestling’s 86kg freestyle event in Birmingham.

Talking to SAMAA TV exclusively, the wrestler vowed to make Pakistan proud at the games.


“We are well prepared,” said the Gujranwala-born athlete. “We have been training for the last four months. Training is excellent and will try our best to give an excellent performance in the Commonwealth Games.”

Terming the Commonwealth Games a huge event, Butt said that everyone is keeping an eye on you when you had already bagged a gold medal in the previous edition.

Moreover, Butt was optimistic to repeat the 2010 performance again. “I will consider every fight as my last game and give my best to win the gold for Pakistan.”

Expressing his feeling to lead the Pakistan contingent at the opening ceremony, he said that ‘it is impossible to describe that moment in words’.

“Representing the 22 million people, it is impossible to express my feelings in words,” he said. “I felt immense happiness when I held the Pakistan flag at the opening ceremony.”

Butt, who won multiple medals in different events, vowed to defeat his Indian counterpart Bajrang in the event.

Meanwhile, his Coach Fareed feared that a lack of international-level training could cause Pakistan a medal.

“We have trained our athletes on the best level,” he said. “Summer training in Pakistan will benefit our wrestlers to perform better; however, lack of international level training would be their only shortcoming.”

“If they could get international level training, then it would have been best for them.”

“We had asked Pakistan Sports Board to provide them with international-level training facilities, but they refused,” Fareed added.
Inshallah. India are big players here.
 

