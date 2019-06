I



The Pakistani prime minister added that he had only been to Russia once, "a long time ago."



Pakistan wants to buy



"Yes, we are looking for arms from Russia, and I know our military is already in touch with the Russian military," Khan said.



The prime minister remarked that Pakistan was hoping for tensions with India to decrease first.



"First, we hope that our tension with India decreases, so we do not have to buy arms because we want to spend money on human development," Khan said.

Islamabad is hoping to send trade delegations to Russia and plans to invite Russian delegations to Pakistan to explore investment opportunities, Imran Khan added.





"We hope our trade delegations will soon go to Russia. We will invite Russian trade delegations here, get them opportunities to invest in Pakistan. I do believe that there is a Russian steel company, which is looking to invest in our steel mill in Karachi. In fact it was made by Russia," Khan said.







Pakistan is getting closer to establishing visa-free travel with Russia, Imran Khan stressed.