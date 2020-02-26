What's new

Pakistan's hurdle is Russia

Bagheera

Bagheera

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 16, 2013
4,446
-43
1,417
Country
India
Location
India
Pakistan's hurdle is Russia. If Pakistan focuses it's energy and resources on India without eliminating the hurdle, then it is wasting it's time.

Russia and India are in same boat. They face similar problems and perhaps common enemies. Similar problems include issues like insurgency in respective Muslim majority regions (Kashmir in India's case and Chechnya in Russia's case), substantial Muslim minority and interference from USA. Russia is on record saying that Taliban is a direct threat to Russia's national security (circa 2008-10). And last but not the least, Russia is short on money to fund it's space programmes because it is scarce in natural resources. So it has been earning money by giving a massive consultancy and management services in the field of intelligence and national security to the Indian state.

So, is religion the reason Russia meddles in every Pakistan-India conflicts? For over half a century Russians have been fighting on behalf of India - guiding, training, advising and micromanaging Indian Affairs behind the scenes.

Examples:

1. Intervening in 1965 war when Pakistan was on verge of victory

2. Orchestrating the breakup of Pakistan in 1971

3. Directly fighting Pakistan in 1980s

4. Formulating the 1991 Indian economic liberalisation

5. Advising on the 1990s Kashmir insurgency

6. Transferring the nuclear technology to India

7. Formulating the strategy to deal with the problem of naxalism

8. Orchestrating the revocation of articles 370 and 35a in Kashmir

Why is Russia doing all this?

Pakistan's hurdle is Russia. If Pakistan focuses it's energy and resources on India without eliminating the hurdle, then it is wasting it's time.

- PRTP GWD
 
Last edited:
Nasr

Nasr

FULL MEMBER
Dec 9, 2018
1,503
2
2,813
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Learn to make the distinction between Russia and the Soviet Union. The two are completely different entities. The latter (Soviet) was a non-ethnic Russian group, called the Bolsheviks, who took power in Russia with support of america and britain. Bolsheviks comprised mainly of atheist Jews belonging to ethnic inhabitants in the Caucus Region. These parasites have their ancestral lineage tracing back to the Khazar Kingdom, which in itself emerged from the conglomerate ethnicities of the Western Turkic Kaghanate. There was nothing Russian about these Bolshevik parasites, other than the fact that they spoke the language. They brought in Communism to Russia. The Russian Empire was and still is Orthodox Christian. And they are the ones who suffered under the brutal rule of those parasitic, psuedo-athiest Jewish Bolsheviks, under the banner of communism.

Today's Russia exists free of Bolsheviks and their cancerous cousins, the Zionists. Today's Russia seeks to coexist with friend and foe alike, but not at the cost of its freedom and independence. As for Russia's relationship with india is concerned, they did not want india slipping away into the zionist-western bloc. The same reason why China also approached india with neutrality back in the 2000s. Both Russia and China wanted Pakistan and India to resolve their disputes so that these two countries could join in their alliance against the West. One of the most profound evidence to back this claim, is China accepting india's membership in the SCO. Under normal circumstances, China would've not agreed to india's inclusion in SCO, for its ally is Pakistan. However China would rather have had a compromise to see india not join the zionist-weatern power bloc. It is india who (like a fukkin idiot) joined in alliances with america, britain, israel and france.

Russia has not let this go unnoticed and Russia has moved forward with Pakistan's extension of hand in friendship. Gradually, Pakistan is establishing relations with Russia. But Pakistan's leadership isn't stupid nor gullible, as to have the basis of its relationship with Russia, be defined as making Russia, anti-india. That is a absurd and intellectually pathetic approach for Pakistan to do so. Pakistan is on course to develop relations with Russia, more based on commerce, cultural exchange and building trust and confidence between the two countries to have a lasting friendship and alliance.

One of Pakistan's most profound friendships was forged in the fire of combat, with China. Pakistan would do well to follow up that friendship, to one with Russia forged on economic, social and cultural foundations. Russia isn't your "run-of-the-mill", zionist controlled western country, which has duplicitous policies. It is a country that has endured 70 years (1921-1991) brutal Atheist-Jewish Bolsheviks. Russians suffered tremendous loss of life being under the brutal Bolshevik rule and fighting WW2 against the German Nazis. Over 16 million Russians died as a result of WW2, which is over 15% of their entire population. When the war ended, their torment wasn't over. So if you think that looking at Russia through the lense of india is the best way to approach the subject, then you're mistaken. Don't do that, Russians aren't the villains here, it's the zionist owned and controlled prostitute states of america, britain, france, netherlands, australia, germany and canada, who are the real a-holes that shouldn't be trusted.
 
Bagheera

Bagheera

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 16, 2013
4,446
-43
1,417
Country
India
Location
India
Nasr said:
Learn to make the distinction between Russia and the Soviet Union. The two are completely different entities. The latter (Soviet) was a non-ethnic Russian group, called the Bolsheviks, who took power in Russia with support of america and britain. Bolsheviks comprised mainly of atheist Jews belonging to ethnic inhabitants in the Caucus Region. These parasites have their ancestral lineage tracing back to the Khazar Kingdom, which in itself emerged from the conglomerate ethnicities of the Western Turkic Kaghanate. There was nothing Russian about these Bolshevik parasites, other than the fact that they spoke the language. They brought in Communism to Russia. The Russian Empire was and still is Orthodox Christian. And they are the ones who suffered under the brutal rule of those parasitic, psuedo-athiest Jewish Bolsheviks, under the banner of communism.

Today's Russia exists free of Bolsheviks and their cancerous cousins, the Zionists. Today's Russia seeks to coexist with friend and foe alike, but not at the cost of its freedom and independence. As for Russia's relationship with india is concerned, they did not want india slipping away into the zionist-western bloc. The same reason why China also approached india with neutrality back in the 2000s. Both Russia and China wanted Pakistan and India to resolve their disputes so that these two countries could join in their alliance against the West. One of the most profound evidence to back this claim, is China accepting india's membership in the SCO. Under normal circumstances, China would've not agreed to india's inclusion in SCO, for its ally is Pakistan. However China would rather have had a compromise to see india not join the zionist-weatern power bloc. It is india who (like a fukkin idiot) joined in alliances with america, britain, israel and france.

Russia has not let this go unnoticed and Russia has moved forward with Pakistan's extension of hand in friendship. Gradually, Pakistan is establishing relations with Russia. But Pakistan's leadership isn't stupid nor gullible, as to have the basis of its relationship with Russia, be defined as making Russia, anti-india. That is a absurd and intellectually pathetic approach for Pakistan to do so. Pakistan is on course to develop relations with Russia, more based on commerce, cultural exchange and building trust and confidence between the two countries to have a lasting friendship and alliance.

One of Pakistan's most profound friendships was forged in the fire of combat, with China. Pakistan would do well to follow up that friendship, to one with Russia forged on economic, social and cultural foundations. Russia isn't your "run-of-the-mill", zionist controlled western country, which has duplicitous policies. It is a country that has endured 70 years (1921-1991) brutal Atheist-Jewish Bolsheviks. Russians suffered tremendous loss of life being under the brutal Bolshevik rule and fighting WW2 against the German Nazis. Over 16 million Russians died as a result of WW2, which is over 15% of their entire population. When the war ended, their torment wasn't over. So if you think that looking at Russia through the lense of india is the best way to approach the subject, then you're mistaken. Don't do that, Russians aren't the villains here, it's the zionist owned and controlled prostitute states of america, britain, france, netherlands, australia, germany and canada, who are the real a-holes that shouldn't be trusted.
Click to expand...
Mystery of Russian & Soviet intelligence agencies!

It is theorized that the real power that drives RAW is actually Russian intelligence. Could it be true? Did Russians ghost-direct all of RAW's activities ever since it's inception in 1968? In other words, could it be true that for decades, Russians worked tirelessly behind the scene and are still working to run our own desi spy organization, RAW? It is theorized that just as Westerner's founded and established ISI, Pakistan's intelligence agency, Russians set up RAW and the difference was that Russians did it so anonymously that others don't know about this. Could it be true that the dictum of letting colleagues and subordinates take credit for successes actually applied to Russian officers and not to Kao? Could it be true that the trait of being in the midst of all Indian affairs - active but unseen - is actually of Russian officers and not of Kao? Should the Mujib-ur-Rehman's compliment of RAW knowing more about Bangladesh than Bangladesh's president himself should actually be reserved for Russian officers? Over the decades, have the Russian and Soviet intelligence agencies like KGB and it's later Russian versions been using RAW, India's external intelligence agency as an 'alias'? Is it true that Russia helped set up ISRO as an answer to USA helping SUPARCO, Pakistan's space agency?

Whatever be the truth, there are solid reasons for Russians to do all this:

1. Russia is scarce in funds and material resources. It needs all this to run high-end projects like space exploration, supercomputers, missile technology, and military R&D stuff etcetera. And they can share the costs for all this if they form alliance with India.

2. Russia's spy agency may have acute need of anonymity. Because CIA would try to sabotage Russia's civilian economy, administrative system, R&D projects, diplomatic efforts etcetera. So the way around this is to deflect CIA's ire by pretending that RAW is doing certain things and Russia is an uninterested and unrelated entity. For example a perception is that Indians are building Afghanistan to make it stable. But this caters to Russian interests. So could it be that Russians are the real builders and Indians are merely smokescreen? And at the same time Russians cannot be open about their influence lest they draw CIA's attention.

If Russia is indeed the ghost-writer of RAW's script, they have done a great job. In order to do this, they were thorough in their preparation. They learnt local languages ranging from Hindi to Tamil, Punjabi to Assamese, studied and understood the region's culture, economy and current issues, blended with the local population, worked out solution to local problems such as effecting turnaround in railway, influenced foreign policy decisions such as whether or not to send Indian troops to Iraq war when George Bush requested in 2003.

- PRTP GWD
 
B

Beast

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 5, 2011
20,677
-36
49,152
Country
China
Location
China
Russia is scare in natural resources? Did I heard that right?

But making great use of resources are far more important than having them. Look at Singapore, Japan. Lack of resources but they are not lacking in prosperous.
 
Pandora

Pandora

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 15, 2013
6,224
7
9,142
Country
Pakistan
Location
Australia
Russia would ditch India the very first moment India stops buying their weapons. Indians are under some delusion that Russia is like their friend but they seem to forget this friend of theirs is best friends with China their arch rival. Russia is also not the power it once was in the past after disintegration of USSR. Now Russia merely a shadow of a mighty power it was in the past. As a matter of fact China Russia Pakistan will the first ones to jump into each others arms if a wider conflict erupts in the region.

Russia is becoming one of suppliers of Military equipment to Pakistan something no one thought that would ever happen. In reality Indians need Russians not the other way around.
 
Nasr

Nasr

FULL MEMBER
Dec 9, 2018
1,503
2
2,813
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
1. Intervening in 1965 war when Pakistan was on verge of victory
Click to expand...
1965 War stalemate, was more to do with (among other things) the fact that near 100% of Pakistan's military hardware was of american origin and the latter imposed an embargo on both india and Pakistan. Of course the embargo had little to no effect on india, since it's main supplier of military hardware was the Soviet Union.


2. Orchestrating the breakup of Pakistan in 1971
Click to expand...
It was india which exploited the divisions within our ranks, our leadership's anti-bengali stance and having america's restrictions as an ally, which cause the break up of East-West Pakistan. Aside from the fact that the two wings of Pakistan had over 1000 kilometers of indian territory in the middle and over 4000 kilometers of maritime waters to traverse between the two wings. There wasn't really much holding us together.

3. Directly fighting Pakistan in 1980s
Click to expand...
Soviets, NOT Russians.

Soviets= Atheist Bolshevik-Jews

Russia = Orthodox Christians

4. Formulating the 1991 Indian economic liberalisation
Click to expand...
Puleeze, Russia was on the brink of civil war. The economic liberalization of india wasn't really on the top of their priorities list. The economic liberalization of india was done more so based on the collapse of india's primary ally, the Soviet Union. The indiots had realized that they were fukked if they didn't do something quick.

5. Advising
Click to expand...
on the 1990s Kashmir insurgency
Click to expand...
In the 1990s, Russia (not the Soviets) was busy fighting the communists and the hostile Wall Street take over of Russian industries. The americans had planned for Russia, what they had done to South America in the 1980s and early 1990s.

6. Transferring the nuclear technology to India
Click to expand...
America, Pakistan's ally, signed a nuclear deal with india and rejected Pakistan's request for the same. This despite Pakistan being declared a Major Non-NATO Ally and while Pakistan was at the forefront of fighting america's bogus War on Terror.

-------------------------------------------------

My dear friend, I would advise you to study the subject matter thoroughly and analyze from all angles before coming to into assumptions about Russia, or Pakistan, or China or anyone else for that matter. Pakistan's most deadly enemy is our ignorance and our lack of faith in Allah Subhanahu Wata'aalah.
 
Qutb-ud-din Aybak

Qutb-ud-din Aybak

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 22, 2015
6,767
1
7,628
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Bagheera said:
Pakistan's hurdle is Russia. If Pakistan focuses it's energy and resources on India without eliminating the hurdle, then it is wasting it's time.

Russia and India are in same boat. They face similar problems and perhaps common enemies. Similar problems include issues like insurgency in respective Muslim majority regions (Kashmir in India's case and Chechnya in Russia's case), substantial Muslim minority and interference from USA. Russia is on record saying that Taliban is a direct threat to Russia's national security (circa 2008-10). And last but not the least, Russia is short on money to fund it's space programmes because it is scarce in natural resources. So it has been earning money by giving a massive consultancy and management services in the field of intelligence and national security to the Indian state.

So, is religion the reason Russia meddles in every Pakistan-India conflicts? For over half a century Russians have been fighting on behalf of India - guiding, training, advising and micromanaging Indian Affairs behind the scenes.

Examples:

1. Intervening in 1965 war when Pakistan was on verge of victory

2. Orchestrating the breakup of Pakistan in 1971

3. Directly fighting Pakistan in 1980s

4. Formulating the 1991 Indian economic liberalisation

5. Advising on the 1990s Kashmir insurgency

6. Transferring the nuclear technology to India

7. Formulating the strategy to deal with the problem of naxalism

8. Orchestrating the revocation of articles 370 and 35a in Kashmir

Why is Russia doing all this?

Pakistan's hurdle is Russia. If Pakistan focuses it's energy and resources on India without eliminating the hurdle, then it is wasting it's time.

- PRTP GWD
Click to expand...
Who ever wrote it don't know anything about russia.
Currently US is bigger supporter of india.
 
peagle

peagle

FULL MEMBER
Dec 29, 2019
506
1
1,429
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Bagheera said:
Pakistan's hurdle is Russia. If Pakistan focuses it's energy and resources on India without eliminating the hurdle, then it is wasting it's time.

Russia and India are in same boat. They face similar problems and perhaps common enemies. Similar problems include issues like insurgency in respective Muslim majority regions (Kashmir in India's case and Chechnya in Russia's case), substantial Muslim minority and interference from USA. Russia is on record saying that Taliban is a direct threat to Russia's national security (circa 2008-10). And last but not the least, Russia is short on money to fund it's space programmes because it is scarce in natural resources. So it has been earning money by giving a massive consultancy and management services in the field of intelligence and national security to the Indian state.

So, is religion the reason Russia meddles in every Pakistan-India conflicts? For over half a century Russians have been fighting on behalf of India - guiding, training, advising and micromanaging Indian Affairs behind the scenes.

Examples:

1. Intervening in 1965 war when Pakistan was on verge of victory

2. Orchestrating the breakup of Pakistan in 1971

3. Directly fighting Pakistan in 1980s

4. Formulating the 1991 Indian economic liberalisation

5. Advising on the 1990s Kashmir insurgency

6. Transferring the nuclear technology to India

7. Formulating the strategy to deal with the problem of naxalism

8. Orchestrating the revocation of articles 370 and 35a in Kashmir

Why is Russia doing all this?

Pakistan's hurdle is Russia. If Pakistan focuses it's energy and resources on India without eliminating the hurdle, then it is wasting it's time.

- PRTP GWD
Click to expand...
Interesting evaluation, I would agree with almost all of it, in-fact I've reached the same conclusions.

I just find it hard to agree with you solutions. It is never about a zero sum game. Your actions have to be cognizant with your realities, keeping that in mind it is always best to act or react to situations that will garner results.

Similarly, countries have and continue to oppose America on various issues, even fight America on their own soil. No country in the world dares take on America directly, when America is hell bent on doing something, and none dare attack America directly on its soil, because it would be suicidal.

I see your points, but your solution would not serves Pakistan's interests. Plus, Russia is in the process of change as a result of its relations with the West and its quasi alliance with China, these realities point to a new order, now and in the future.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 1, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

StormBreaker
Pakistan clears $93.5m to settle decades-old trade dispute with Russia
2
Replies
22
Views
2K
Pandora
Pandora
Jyotish
Pakistan and Azerbaijan: Deepening a mutually beneficial relationship
Replies
10
Views
829
S Hussain
S
M
Iranian envoy proposes new alliance of 5 countries
Replies
5
Views
562
mangekyo
M
G
Tehran proposes five-nation bloc to tackle regional issues
2
Replies
20
Views
1K
Verve
Verve
S
US wants India to shun role of Afghan peace spoiler
2
Replies
19
Views
1K
M.Bison
M.Bison

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top