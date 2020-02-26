Pakistan's hurdle is Russia. If Pakistan focuses it's energy and resources on India without eliminating the hurdle, then it is wasting it's time.
Russia and India are in same boat. They face similar problems and perhaps common enemies. Similar problems include issues like insurgency in respective Muslim majority regions (Kashmir in India's case and Chechnya in Russia's case), substantial Muslim minority and interference from USA. Russia is on record saying that Taliban is a direct threat to Russia's national security (circa 2008-10). And last but not the least, Russia is short on money to fund it's space programmes because it is scarce in natural resources. So it has been earning money by giving a massive consultancy and management services in the field of intelligence and national security to the Indian state.
So, is religion the reason Russia meddles in every Pakistan-India conflicts? For over half a century Russians have been fighting on behalf of India - guiding, training, advising and micromanaging Indian Affairs behind the scenes.
Examples:
1. Intervening in 1965 war when Pakistan was on verge of victory
2. Orchestrating the breakup of Pakistan in 1971
3. Directly fighting Pakistan in 1980s
4. Formulating the 1991 Indian economic liberalisation
5. Advising on the 1990s Kashmir insurgency
6. Transferring the nuclear technology to India
7. Formulating the strategy to deal with the problem of naxalism
8. Orchestrating the revocation of articles 370 and 35a in Kashmir
Why is Russia doing all this?
Pakistan's hurdle is Russia. If Pakistan focuses it's energy and resources on India without eliminating the hurdle, then it is wasting it's time.
- PRTP GWD
Russia and India are in same boat. They face similar problems and perhaps common enemies. Similar problems include issues like insurgency in respective Muslim majority regions (Kashmir in India's case and Chechnya in Russia's case), substantial Muslim minority and interference from USA. Russia is on record saying that Taliban is a direct threat to Russia's national security (circa 2008-10). And last but not the least, Russia is short on money to fund it's space programmes because it is scarce in natural resources. So it has been earning money by giving a massive consultancy and management services in the field of intelligence and national security to the Indian state.
So, is religion the reason Russia meddles in every Pakistan-India conflicts? For over half a century Russians have been fighting on behalf of India - guiding, training, advising and micromanaging Indian Affairs behind the scenes.
Examples:
1. Intervening in 1965 war when Pakistan was on verge of victory
2. Orchestrating the breakup of Pakistan in 1971
3. Directly fighting Pakistan in 1980s
4. Formulating the 1991 Indian economic liberalisation
5. Advising on the 1990s Kashmir insurgency
6. Transferring the nuclear technology to India
7. Formulating the strategy to deal with the problem of naxalism
8. Orchestrating the revocation of articles 370 and 35a in Kashmir
Why is Russia doing all this?
Pakistan's hurdle is Russia. If Pakistan focuses it's energy and resources on India without eliminating the hurdle, then it is wasting it's time.
- PRTP GWD
Last edited: