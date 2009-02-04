What's new

Pakistan's Historic and Rich Architecture.

Omar1984

Omar1984

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 12, 2008
12,296
0
12,673
Pakistan has rich history and spectacular architecture. This thread shows the architecture of Pakistan throughout history, and which still stands today in Pakistan.


ae979f1305d0d0a5fc7e6b267a7f08eb.jpeg

Excavated ruins of Mohenjo-daro, Pakistan
Mohenjo-daro (Urdu: &#1605;&#1608;&#1574;&#1606; &#1580;&#1608;&#1583;&#1681;&#1608;, Sindhi: &#1605;&#1608;&#1574;&#1606; &#1580;&#1608; &#1583;&#1689;&#1608;, English: Mound of the dead) was a city of the Indus Valley Civilization built around 2600 BC and is located in the Sindh Province of Pakistan. This ancient five thousand year old city is the largest of Indus Valley and is widely recognized as one of the most important early cities of South Asia and the Indus Valley Civilization. Mohenjo Daro was one of the world&#8217;s first cities and contemporaneous with ancient Egyptian and Mesopotamian civilizations. It is sometimes referred to as "An Ancient Indus Valley Metropolis".


Early farming village in Mehrgarh, c. 7000 BC, with houses built with mud bricks.

df4809fbd77cf7cb88ebe1e7ed0c9bec.jpg

The Great Bath at Mohenjo-Daro

a0e644201ab9779a9e11c3f7dc2fe688.jpg

Excavated by the Harappa Archaeological Research Project in 1993, this large corbelled drain was built in the middle of an abandoned gateway at Harappa to dispose of rainwater and sewage.

5f32a79c231ca279957163db456d555a.jpg

An artist's reconstruction of the gateway and drain at Harappa.


The recent excavations at Harappa were begun in 1986 by the American team of the Harappa Archaeological Research Project jointly with the Department of Archaeology and Museums of Pakistan. New discoveries and reevaluations of previously excavated areas have contributed greatly to our understanding of this site, which was the type-site of the Harappan (or Indus) Civilization.
The site was inhabited continuously from at least 3300 B.C. until several hundred years after the decline of the Indus Civilization (the "Cemetery H" Culture at Harappa), which represents one of the longest periods of occupation at any Indus site. Recent excavations have focused on the development of the Indus script and the early and late phases of the Indus Civilization at Harappa. (For more details, see the link for "Harappa.com".)
 
Last edited:
Omar1984

Omar1984

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 12, 2008
12,296
0
12,673

3c1c360d9375eb2a8cb0fb3ad34192a9.jpg

ae23b4a4ee0060cb9d2ae2d79aeaa433.jpg



c0692f8e5e3d7f79570e56cfd4b35177.jpg

The magnificent Badshahi mosque in Lahore, Pakistan. Built in 1673 by the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.
 

Attachments

  • ae23b4a4ee0060cb9d2ae2d79aeaa433.jpg
    ae23b4a4ee0060cb9d2ae2d79aeaa433.jpg
    74.1 KB · Views: 29
  • 3c1c360d9375eb2a8cb0fb3ad34192a9.jpg
    3c1c360d9375eb2a8cb0fb3ad34192a9.jpg
    75 KB · Views: 35
Last edited:
Omar1984

Omar1984

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 12, 2008
12,296
0
12,673
a1edc09fabc905486de7b76160304fae.jpg

Wazir Khan Mosque in Lahore, 1866 water colour by William Carpenter

b6d62ce8e722cbd68dde95bce6fd3eef.jpg

Pigeons flying over Wazir Khan Mosque in Lahore

2d8401856361ffd2bfab2063ff5e6c6e.jpg

0e988cda3c4a0a281d713fe6d3fcf945.jpg

Lahore Fort

65f4be9f7cdd2d3e5ef0ad4deccb830b.jpg

Food Street, Lahore


The Lahore Museum

354accfe39a8a73c40ee894b0a5247a4.jpg

Regal Church, Lahore

dedcfb822151339cbb53702578d8885e.jpg

Gurdwara Dera Sahib Panjvin Patshahi, Sikhs' holy shrine, in Lahore
 
Last edited:
Omar1984

Omar1984

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 12, 2008
12,296
0
12,673

Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore (notice the Mughal architecture)


Chauburji, monoment in Lahore built around 1646 AD by Zebinda Begum or Princess Zeb-un-Nissa, daughter of the Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb Alamgir.

06867069ef6f35e1db66c464adca6401.jpg

The Punjab University, Old campus building, in Lahore
 
Omar1984

Omar1984

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 12, 2008
12,296
0
12,673
TruthSeeker said:
Very nice. Most seem to be in Lahore. Is that correct? Is Lahore the city with the "most of the best" Pakistani architecture?
Click to expand...

Lahore is known as the Mughal capital, much of the architecture of Lahore is influenced by the Mughal Empire. The architecture in Pakistan varies from province to province.
 
TruthSeeker

TruthSeeker

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Nov 27, 2008
6,152
2
5,679
Country
United States
Location
United States
I see. I love that: Mazar-e-Quaid, the tomb of the founder of Pakistan, Muhammad Ali Jinnah, located in Karachi. Really beautiful modern building in the Islamic style.
 
Omar1984

Omar1984

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 12, 2008
12,296
0
12,673
560d46f304a53268f6c729f0e280d756.jpg

Karachi


Masjid-e-Tooba, Karachi

d243afaf6eaf2f7b6f30ca7527665411.jpg

9c88f9c35df0c12a7ea5aa8f04e2cd7b.jpg

Aga Khan University Hospital, Karachi
 

Attachments

  • 560d46f304a53268f6c729f0e280d756.jpg
    560d46f304a53268f6c729f0e280d756.jpg
    57.2 KB · Views: 21
  • d243afaf6eaf2f7b6f30ca7527665411.jpg
    d243afaf6eaf2f7b6f30ca7527665411.jpg
    160.3 KB · Views: 21
  • 560d46f304a53268f6c729f0e280d756.jpg
    560d46f304a53268f6c729f0e280d756.jpg
    57.2 KB · Views: 17
Flintlock

Flintlock

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 7, 2007
6,176
0
750
TruthSeeker said:
Very nice. Most seem to be in Lahore. Is that correct? Is Lahore the city with the "most of the best" Pakistani architecture?
Click to expand...

Lahore is the cultural capital of Pakistan, and of course, the Punjab.

Before partition, Lahore was one of the commercial and cultural capitals of North India, along with Lucknow, Varanasi and Delhi.

It has a very long and rich history, and has seen many great civilizations.
 
Omar1984

Omar1984

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 12, 2008
12,296
0
12,673
c519148078ead3f8efe906b54bfa80f9.jpg

The interior of Mahabat Khan Masjid, Peshawar


d417d03df364d7d4fc7ef9a9bb9b7713.jpg


Khyber gate, Peshawar


48c717bde86008572ed3b21b94b5b1a1.gif

Provincial Assembly Building, Peshawar
 

Attachments

  • c519148078ead3f8efe906b54bfa80f9.jpg
    c519148078ead3f8efe906b54bfa80f9.jpg
    249.1 KB · Views: 21
  • d417d03df364d7d4fc7ef9a9bb9b7713.jpg
    d417d03df364d7d4fc7ef9a9bb9b7713.jpg
    53 KB · Views: 23
Last edited:

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

ghazi52
Were tandoori foods such as naan and tandoori chicken part of ancient Pakistani cuisine?
Replies
14
Views
551
El Sidd
El Sidd
L
Pakistan’s trove of ancient treasures, lost civilizations and hidden relics
Replies
0
Views
246
Last starfighter
L
Sainthood 101
Ancient Buddhist history and architecture of Pakistan
2 3 4
Replies
50
Views
2K
u-pun
U
dexter
BALOCHISTAN KI HIDDEN TOURIST ATTRACTION | PIR GHAIB WATERFALLS
Replies
0
Views
135
dexter
dexter
A
Recent study reveals 7500 years old civilization in South India
Replies
8
Views
556
JonAsad
JonAsad

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom