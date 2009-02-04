Pakistan's Historic and Rich Architecture.

Pakistan has rich history and spectacular architecture. This thread shows the architecture of Pakistan throughout history, and which still stands today in Pakistan.Excavated ruins of Mohenjo-daro, PakistanMohenjo-daro (Urdu: موئن جودڑو, Sindhi: موئن جو دڙو, English: Mound of the dead) was a city of the Indus Valley Civilization built around 2600 BC and is located in the Sindh Province of Pakistan. This ancient five thousand year old city is the largest of Indus Valley and is widely recognized as one of the most important early cities of South Asia and the Indus Valley Civilization. Mohenjo Daro was one of the world’s first cities and contemporaneous with ancient Egyptian and Mesopotamian civilizations. It is sometimes referred to as "An Ancient Indus Valley Metropolis".Early farming village in Mehrgarh, c. 7000 BC, with houses built with mud bricks.The Great Bath at Mohenjo-DaroExcavated by the Harappa Archaeological Research Project in 1993, this large corbelled drain was built in the middle of an abandoned gateway at Harappa to dispose of rainwater and sewage.An artist's reconstruction of the gateway and drain at Harappa.The recent excavations at Harappa were begun in 1986 by the American team of the Harappa Archaeological Research Project jointly with the Department of Archaeology and Museums of Pakistan. New discoveries and reevaluations of previously excavated areas have contributed greatly to our understanding of this site, which was the type-site of the Harappan (or Indus) Civilization.The site was inhabited continuously from at least 3300 B.C. until several hundred years after the decline of the Indus Civilization (the "Cemetery H" Culture at Harappa), which represents one of the longest periods of occupation at any Indus site. Recent excavations have focused on the development of the Indus script and the early and late phases of the Indus Civilization at Harappa. (For more details, see the link for "Harappa.com".)