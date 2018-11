Successful? Pfft! No we're not successful. We still have a long way to go. Relatively better yes, the South Asians compare with each other and are happy to be better than each other. So, you can be 150 in HDI, Bangladesh and India must feel good because we're at 136 and 130 rsptly. We should be ashamed, we must drastically improve the HDI by increasing spending on education and healthcare.

We need to increase our health insurance coverages, improve quality of education and increase spending for research.

Click to expand...