Pakistan's Haqeeqi Azadi March for Civilian Supremacy and To Protect Country's Sovereignty [Updates]

Haqeeqi Azadi March Objectives:

- To attain civilian rights and uphold justice as prescribed in the constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan
- Empower Pakistani institutions & civilian and military establishment through meritocracy. End feudalism, dynastic politics and extrajudicial killings, torture and kidnappings.
- To get rid of Brown colonials (puppets of imperialism) who become an obstacle in forming/deploying an independent foreign policy of Pakistan. So that Pakistan makes its policy for benefit of its citizens and not fight 3rd party wars in which Pakistan has already lost 90,000 lives, 20 million people displaced homeless, $200+ billion USD losses on economy.
- To spread justice in society so it becomes a backbone of growing economy as per the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (S.A.W). Weak and powerful men will have to follow same law without discrimination.
- To get rid of Western planted regime which was done through organized and orchestrated regime change operation.
- To introduce Electronic Voting machines in Pakistan to prevent corrupt officials from meddling/rigging in electoral voting.
- To make Election System (ECP) an independent institute, stop it from being lapdog of certain corrupt political parties.


Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (Movement for Justice) Imran Khan's message for the nation:

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1585648507314393088

Coverages areas:

- Bol TV --- [channel link: https://www.youtube.com/c/BOLNewsofficial ]
- PTI Official YouTube Channel --- [ https://www.youtube.com/c/PTIOfficialChannel ]
- PTI Twitter --[ https://twitter.com/PTIofficial ]
- Imran Khan official channel - [ https://www.youtube.com/c/ImranKhanOfficialChannel ]

PTI Exclusive Live Transmission



In memory of Arshad Shareef Shaheed (1973-2022)


arshad-shareef-shaheed.jpg



The top Pakistani journalist Arshad Shareef who attained martyrdom (assassinated) while fighting against forces behind regime change operation in Pakistan. He had to fled the country because he exposed the wrongdoings of powerful men, he was determined and never compromised on his principals.






Just like Arshad Shareef, the Chairman PTI Imran Khan also has threats on his life. In Pakistan 75 years history, many political leaders were assassinated in same manner, starting from Liaqat Ali Khan, Fatima Jinnah, Zulfiqar Bhutto, etc. In this video Imran Khan tells people about who conspired to kill him and he has recorded a video naming them.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1525884244748382208



PTI's Leadership Press Conference, highlighting the goals and objectives of this True Independence March in Detail:


Here's the route map of Haqeeqi Azadi March, starting on Friday, 28th October, 2022 from Liberty Chowk, Lahore

haqeeqi-azaadi-march-route-map.jpeg


day-of-haqeeqei-azadi-march.jpg




Live coverage of PTI's Haqeeqi Azadi March from a somewhat unbiased/patriotic media (BOL TV)


maxresdefault.jpg
 
InshALLAH Ameen.
 
Senator Azam Khan Swati names the individuals behind his custodial torture on TV -- The press conference is heavily censored

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1585883789234171904

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1585881774554435590

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1585880992312709122

Full Presser of Senator Azam Khan Swati

Pakistanis are gradually gathering at Liberty Chowk Lahore, the starting point of Haeeqei Azadi March

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1585882302902460417

Convoys start leaving for their destination
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1585880855926525952
 
all is good and well, but didnt IK come to Power himself with the support of the same Establishment he is now supposedly fighting against?
What is the assurance, in case of sucess, he wont join the Establishment again?
 
all is good and well, but didnt IK come to Power himself with the support of the same Establishment he is now supposedly fighting against?
What is the assurance, in case of sucess, he wont join the Establishment again?
There are never any assurances in life... Just hope.
 
Do not wince or cry aloud, your time is now, let your will be unconquerable:-​

Invictus​

BY WILLIAM ERNEST HENLEY

Out of the night that covers me,
Black as the pit from pole to pole,
I thank whatever gods may be
For my unconquerable soul.

In the fell clutch of circumstance
I have not winced nor cried aloud.
Under the bludgeonings of chance
My head is bloody, but unbowed.

Beyond this place of wrath and tears
Looms but the Horror of the shade,
And yet the menace of the years
Finds and shall find me unafraid.

It matters not how strait the gate,
How charged with punishments the scroll,
I am the master of my fate,
I am the captain of my soul.
Have to quote Shelley here:

Rise like lions after slumber
In unvanquishable number
Shake your chains to earth like dew
Which in sleep had fallen on you
Ye are many they are few
 
Criminal Establishment of Pakistan has succeeded. Better, if IK quit and let this country face it's inescapable end.
 

