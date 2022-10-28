Pakistan's Haqeeqi Azadi March for Civilian Supremacy and To Protect Country's Sovereignty [Updates]

Haqeeqi Azadi March Objectives:

- To attain civilian rights and uphold justice as prescribed in the constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan

- Empower Pakistani institutions & civilian and military establishment through meritocracy. End feudalism, dynastic politics and extrajudicial killings, torture and kidnappings.

- To get rid of Brown colonials (puppets of imperialism) who become an obstacle in forming/deploying an independent foreign policy of Pakistan. So that Pakistan makes its policy for benefit of its citizens and not fight 3rd party wars in which Pakistan has already lost 90,000 lives, 20 million people displaced homeless, $200+ billion USD losses on economy.

- To spread justice in society so it becomes a backbone of growing economy as per the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (S.A.W). Weak and powerful men will have to follow same law without discrimination.

- To get rid of Western planted regime which was done through organized and orchestrated regime change operation.

- To introduce Electronic Voting machines in Pakistan to prevent corrupt officials from meddling/rigging in electoral voting.

- To make Election System (ECP) an independent institute, stop it from being lapdog of certain corrupt political parties.

Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (Movement for Justice) Imran Khan's message for the nation:

In memory of Arshad Shareef Shaheed (1973-2022)

Live coverage of PTI's Haqeeqi Azadi March from a somewhat unbiased/patriotic media (BOL TV)

The top Pakistani journalist Arshad Shareef who attained martyrdom (assassinated) while fighting against forces behind regime change operation in Pakistan. He had to fled the country because he exposed the wrongdoings of powerful men, he was determined and never compromised on his principals.Just like Arshad Shareef, the Chairman PTI Imran Khan also has threats on his life. In Pakistan 75 years history, many political leaders were assassinated in same manner, starting from Liaqat Ali Khan, Fatima Jinnah, Zulfiqar Bhutto, etc. In this video Imran Khan tells people about who conspired to kill him and he has recorded a video naming them.