Pakistan's Haider Main Battle Tank is deemed to be a 'smart tank' with reference to the idea of pairing a tank’s inherent firepower and defensive qualities within a network-centric warfare environment. Imagine a scenario where the Pakistan Army acquires an air-to-ground tactical data-link system that enables the Haider to build its situational awareness based on sensor data taken from a GMTI-SAR.
The Haider can serve as the offensive asset, and the al-Khalid can sit as a defensive or holding corps workhorse. Certain aspects of the Haider, such as the up-rated engine, newer armour technology, guided attack capabilities, and active protection suite could also be brought to the al-Khalid over the long-term.
