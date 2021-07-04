Pakistan's Haider Main Battle Tank is deemed to be a 'smart tank'

Technology World said:



The Haider can serve as the offensive asset, and the al-Khalid can sit as a defensive or holding corps workhorse. Certain aspects of the Haider, such as the up-rated engine, newer armour technology, guided attack capabilities, and active protection suite could also be brought to the al-Khalid over the long-term.



Pakistan already operates a such system...its called Rehber Battle Management system.... It takes input from all sensors including drones and fuses the information... Alkhalid is already equiped with it....Haider MBT program has culminated into VT-4 Acquisition .... it is the so called Haider MBT .... a Smart tank with next gen capabilities while our workhorse is to remain Alkhalid ........our acquisition and modernization program.... at least in this instance is going on the right track.