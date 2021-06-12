What's new

Pakistan's Gwadar loses luster as Saudis shift $10bn deal to Karachi

hydrabadi_arab

KARACHI -- Saudi Arabia has decided to shift a proposed $10 billion oil refinery to Karachi from Gwadar, the center stage of the Belt and Road Initiative in Pakistan, further supporting the impression that the port city is losing its importance as a mega-investment hub.

nahtanbob

Who wants to invest in a god forsaken place like Gwadar when you have 20 million folks in Karachi ?
 
hydrabadi_arab

nahtanbob said:
Who wants to invest in a god forsaken place like Gwadar when you have 20 million folks in Karachi ?
Pakistan have dumped dozens of billions $ in Gwadar and Balochistan road projects. It would obviously want Gwadar to get investment so state can get some return. Till terrorists like BLA are defeated for good that will remain a dream.
 
IceCold

nahtanbob said:
Who wants to invest in a god forsaken place like Gwadar when you have 20 million folks in Karachi ?
Learn about Gwadar first become making such an illogical comment. If SA wishes to move out their refinery from Gwadar to Karachi, they have the right to do so because its their investment. At the end of the day whether Karachi or Gwadar the investment is inside Pakistan but let us not make it beyond what it really is.
 
Salza

America to Saudi Arab : Keep your hands off from anything relevant to China.
Saudia Arab : Yes sir.
Ongoing G7 summit is literally an example of American insecurity towards China as an emerging power.
 
Goritoes

maybe the decision comes out after continuous attacks on FC and Army in Baluchistan, I would not invest money where there is no security, and Organizations who are responsible for security comes under attack constantly, Extremely Poor Leadership skills shown by GHQ in last 2 years, give 1 more extension to Bajwa and he will mess up the entire country.
 
-blitzkrieg-

Looks like an excuse to drop out, pipeline can solve the issue and they could have joined the ongoing conceptual studies for it.
 
