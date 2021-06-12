Pakistan's Gwadar loses luster as Saudis shift $10bn deal to Karachi

nahtanbob said: Who wants to invest in a god forsaken place like Gwadar when you have 20 million folks in Karachi ? Click to expand...

Learn about Gwadar first become making such an illogical comment. If SA wishes to move out their refinery from Gwadar to Karachi, they have the right to do so because its their investment. At the end of the day whether Karachi or Gwadar the investment is inside Pakistan but let us not make it beyond what it really is.