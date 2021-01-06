Pakistan’s growth rate at 0.5pc in FY21

Indos said: 0.5 % is the growth for 2020 period (last year). Actually some report/economic news can create a bit confused for people living in countries such as Pakistan/India/Bangladesh that use middle of year as beginning of fiscal year. Honestly South Asian way of setting fiscal year makes things get complicated. Click to expand...

India, the pandemic hit the economy at a time when growth was already decelerating. The output is estimated to contract by 9.6 per cent in Fiscal Year 2020/21,

In Pakistan, the recovery is expected to be subdued, with growth at 0.5 per cent in fiscal 2020/21.

Yes you are correct. This is form the beginning of 2020 to its end. In Pakistan it is done from July to July.It is easier to understand from this article.reflecting a sharp drop in household spending and private investment," it said."In India, growth is expected to recover to 5.4 per cent in 2021, as the rebound from a low base is offset by muted private investment growth given financial sector weaknesses," the bank said.The informal sector, which accounts for four-fifths of employment, has also been subject to severe income losses during the pandemic. Recent high-frequency data indicate that the services and manufacturing recovery are gaining momentum, the report said."In the financial sector, non-performing loans were already high before the pandemic," it said.Growth is projected to be held back by continued fiscal consolidation pressures and service sector weakness," it said."