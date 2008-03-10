Pakistan's generals come down hard

We cannot dilly-dally about like this. There is no choice but to fight this war, so why not do it right and with our full might? This problem would have been much smaller by now if the military had exerted more efforts in the past.



Now stupid morons like Nawaz Sharif want to jeoperdize all the good work that has been done in recent months in our efforts to eradicate the enemy within.



The US will never accept a cessation of hostilities against the Taliban. Our millions of dollars are at stake, both in terms of money we've paid for F-16s and missiles and the millions/billions we get in form of aid and loans.



Let the people ***** all they want. A war against terrorism cannot be abandoned. The consequences are severe. The Iraq war has little support in the US, and despite years of protests from the public the military has done what needed to be done.



The new US President may be successful in pulling out their military from Iraq in 2009-10, but they are not pulling out of Afghanistan anytime soon. They are infact about to increase their presence there and will focus on this war more than Iraq very soon. So it is in our interests to win this war against the Taliban. I hope Kayani knows that, like Musharraf did.



What a smart man Musharraf is. I'm amazed.