Pakistan’s furniture exports increased by 202.49% to $2.78 million in 4 months

According to Mian Kashif Ashfaq, Chief Executive Officer of the Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC), Pakistan’s furniture exports increased by 202.49 percent in the first four months of this fiscal year compared to the same period the previous year.He was speaking with a group of SMEs led by Nasir Hussain, Chenone’s chief financial officer, who had come to see him. According to him, furniture worth US $2.78 million was exported during the period under consideration, according to him, compared to the same period the previous year.He claimed that the furniture business had a lot of potential to dominate global markets with creative designs and that it could help boost exports dramatically. However, he noted that a package of incentives and facilitation was urgently required to raise exports even more.He predicted that if the government provided complete backing, furniture exports might reach $5 billion in the next five years. He hoped that the furniture industry would thrive and flourish in the coming years under Prime Minister Imran Khan’s energetic leadership.==========This might sound like good news, but these are pathetic figures. Pakistan makes incredible furniture, the stuff I see in Pakistan, you don't see anywhere else in the world. The key to export success is to make these to international standard sizes, and to make them easy to assemble/disassemble and look towards making stuff flat pack. This way it is easier to export, so users can re-assemble.