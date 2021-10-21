Pakistan’s full spectrum deterrence keeps Indians away

Pakistan’s full spectrum deterrence (FSD) is a nuclear policy that aims to deter India from aggression and in case the deterrence fails, deny India victory in face of war. It is based on three main principles.First, as Lt. General (r) Khalid Kidwai says “developing the full spectrum of nuclear weapons in all three categories – strategic, operational and tactical, with full range coverage of the large Indian landmass and its outlying territories. In simple words, India would have no place to hide.Second, building “appropriate weapons yield coverage and numbers to deter adversary’s counter-massive retaliation” This principle realized in the development of Shaheen-III in 2015, a ballistic missile with a range of 2750KMs. It can reach India’s strategically important islands – Nicobar and Andaman. Moreover, the development of Submarine Launched Babur Cruise Missile (SLCM) Babur III provides Pakistan second and third strike capabilities.Read full story at: