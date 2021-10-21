What's new

Pakistan’s full spectrum deterrence keeps Indians away

GlobalVillageSpace

GlobalVillageSpace

Media Partner
Mar 4, 2017
977
1
489
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Pakistan full spectrum deterrence


GVS News | Fahad Aziz Taherani

Pakistan’s full spectrum deterrence (FSD) is a nuclear policy that aims to deter India from aggression and in case the deterrence fails, deny India victory in face of war. It is based on three main principles.

First, as Lt. General (r) Khalid Kidwai says “developing the full spectrum of nuclear weapons in all three categories – strategic, operational and tactical, with full range coverage of the large Indian landmass and its outlying territories. In simple words, India would have no place to hide.

Second, building “appropriate weapons yield coverage and numbers to deter adversary’s counter-massive retaliation” This principle realized in the development of Shaheen-III in 2015, a ballistic missile with a range of 2750KMs. It can reach India’s strategically important islands – Nicobar and Andaman. Moreover, the development of Submarine Launched Babur Cruise Missile (SLCM) Babur III provides Pakistan second and third strike capabilities.

Read full story at:
Pakistan's full spectrum deterrence keeps Indians away (globalvillagespace.com)
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

ghazi52
Pakistan’s Nuclear Force Structure in 2025
Replies
6
Views
639
Abid123
Abid123
PanzerKiel
Pakistan’s Policy of ‘Quid Pro Quo Plus’
6 7 8 9 10 11
Replies
155
Views
10K
AgNoStiC MuSliM
AgNoStiC MuSliM
xyx007
The Army in Indian Military Strategy: Rethink Doctrine or Risk Irrelevance
Replies
0
Views
1K
xyx007
xyx007
xeuss
The Army in Indian Military Strategy: Rethink Doctrine or Risk Irrelevance
Replies
2
Views
1K
Joe Shearer
Joe Shearer
maximuswarrior
American paranoia against Pakistani low yield nuclear capability
2 3 4
Replies
48
Views
6K
Thamizh Puli
T

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom