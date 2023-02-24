Pakistan’s fresh £580m loan from China intensifies debt burden fears​

SoulSpokesman said:



Pakistan should float a proposal to replace all its loans by Chinese borrowings



Skull and Bones said: $580 million is not going to elevate the financial situations any better, rather its Chinese 'buying' up Pakistani assets for pennies. It is in the interest of Pakistani government to declare bankruptcy and go for debt restructuring.

Pakistan can't share details of Chinese loan to IMF or any western financial agencies. Real deal with IMF started when they asked the detail of Chinese loans and Pakistan under obligation with Chinese govt can not provide any financial deal due to security reasons. May be Chinese govt is financing some its high security projects in Pakistan, which can t be shared. But that is debt to payback Chinese govt or those Chinese companies or consortiums financed those projects.Pakistan really need a team of experienced finance handlers..not old school Dar..who only try control dollar and import bill.....which was decades old strategy to balance the economy.Doubt it , its loan to pay back loans. Such loans are not bad if arranged by Chinese govt, they are low interest loan ......but loan is loan..