Pakistans fraudulent census

Balochistan saw a 63% increase in its population, lol

apparently, Punjabs going through a famine to the point its pop is decreasing and Punjab is losing 8 seats in the national assembly (they'll increase south Punjabs population cause they want Bilawal to be PM, and SP politicians always sell themselves short)

This blatant manipulation of census data is an insult to the collective intellect of the nation, or perhaps this manipulation is a message to assert the power and authority of those responsible, indicating that they can act with impunity and without regard for the people's opinions and actual facts.It's quite comical to note that according to this sham of a census, Punjab districts such as Sialkot, Gujranwala, Jhelum, and Rawalpindi have actually displayed negative growth, and their populations were higher in 2017 than they are now.