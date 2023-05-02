What's new

Pakistans fraudulent census

Maula Jatt

Maula Jatt

RealNapster

RealNapster

Maula Jatt said:
Balochistan saw a 63% increase in its population, lol
apparently, Punjabs going through a famine to the point its pop is decreasing and Punjab is losing 8 seats in the national assembly (they'll increase south Punjabs population cause they want Bilawal to be PM, and SP politicians always sell themselves short)
@M. Sarmad @RealNapster @Valar. @Sayfullah @Great Janjua
"Boys" Ka homeground Hy na. Wahan se ziada seats honge to asaani hoge
 
M. Sarmad

M. Sarmad

Maula Jatt said:
Balochistan saw a 63% increase in its population, lol
apparently, Punjabs going through a famine to the point its pop is decreasing and Punjab is losing 8 seats in the national assembly (they'll increase south Punjabs population cause they want Bilawal to be PM, and SP politicians always sell themselves short)
@M. Sarmad @RealNapster @Valar. @Sayfullah @Great Janjua
This blatant manipulation of census data is an insult to the collective intellect of the nation, or perhaps this manipulation is a message to assert the power and authority of those responsible, indicating that they can act with impunity and without regard for the people's opinions and actual facts.

It's quite comical to note that according to this sham of a census, Punjab districts such as Sialkot, Gujranwala, Jhelum, and Rawalpindi have actually displayed negative growth, and their populations were higher in 2017 than they are now.
 
Asimzranger

Asimzranger

Valar. said:
Entire Balochistan is filled with Afghans with Pakistani identity cards.
add those as well wont account for that much increase in census its all to lower Punjab and Karachi seats.
Also have any censes team came to your house , they only ask how many male and females and kid you have and then they leave anyone can lie.
 
Valar.

Valar.

Asimzranger said:
add those as well wont account for that much increase in census its all to lower Punjab and Karachi seats.
Also have any censes team came to your house , they only ask who many male and females and kid you have and then they leave anyone can lie.
Lol

Census team's visit at my house went just fine.

Ofcourse, it wouldn't suit your PTI fanboi agenda. :)
 

