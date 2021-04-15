What's new

Pakistan's Forex reserves jump to $23.22bn

Imran Khan

Imran Khan

PDF VETERAN
Oct 18, 2007
58,093
2
114,235
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Pakistan's Forex reserves jump to $23.22bn

  • The Central Bank's foreign exchange reserves, that closed above US$16 billion are now on the highest level since July 2017.

APP 15 Apr 2021




Facebook


Twitter


Whatsapp


Comments





ISLAMABAD: The foreign exchange reserves held by the country jumped by $2.54 billion to $23.22 billion as compared to $20.68 billion on weekly basis, according to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Thursday.
On April 09, the foreign currency reserves held by the SBP were recorded at $16.106 billion compared with $13.527 billion in the previous week.
According to the central bank, the increase came on the back of official inflows and the proceeds of government's $2.5 billion Euro Bond issuance.
The Central Bank's foreign exchange reserves, that closed above US$16 billion are now on the highest level since July 2017.
Overall, liquid foreign currency reserves held by the country, including net reserves held by banks other than the SBP, stood at $23.22 billion. Net reserves held by banks amounted to $7.114 billion.
Pakistan's Forex reserves jump to $23.22bn
 
RealNapster

RealNapster

SENIOR MEMBER
May 6, 2015
6,084
5
11,389
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
AZADPAKISTAN2009 said:
Pakistan should target 150 Billion Dollars no point talking about amount if less then 100 billion
Click to expand...
Those who can't move first need to learn how to crawl.
Those who know how to crawl should learn how to stand on their feet.
Those who know how to stand on their feet should take a step and start walking.
Those who can walk should aim to run.

Rome was not built in a day
 
Invicta

Invicta

FULL MEMBER
Mar 5, 2020
434
1
623
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
RealNapster said:
Those who can't move first need to learn how to crawl.
Those who know how to crawl should learn how to stand on their feet.
Those who know how to stand on their feet should take a step and start walking.
Those who can walk should aim to run.

Rome was not built in a day
Click to expand...
If Pakistan was like Rome Sharif and Zardari along with families would have been murdered by the Senate.
On a serious note commendable achievement by Khan and Co against the odds.
 
RealNapster

RealNapster

SENIOR MEMBER
May 6, 2015
6,084
5
11,389
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Mrc said:
it should be 40 plus when PTI term ends or bye bye politics PTI
Click to expand...
What if it crosses $30-32 billion ? Still bye bye PTI ?

If yes, then bring whom ? Those whose only accomplishment was to reduce our exports from 24 billion to 10 billion ? Good luck with that.

We don't need a quick rise to 35-40 billion and than continuous reduction for next 5 years. Instead we need a gradual increase of atleast $ 2 billion per annum but with consistency.
 
AZADPAKISTAN2009

AZADPAKISTAN2009

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 8, 2009
32,594
63
34,027
Country
Pakistan
Location
China
Inshallah we will be at 40 Billion Mark before next election term and Rupee value at 75 Rupee for 1 Dollar (In Next 3 years)


Fully attainable Goal, people are working hard and also the Economic Zones construction will be completing


Inshallah in Next term of PTI / Imran Khan's Government it will be close to 75-80 Billion (Over 5 Year)
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom