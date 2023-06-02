What's new

Pakistan's forex reserves dip $218m to reach $9.513bn

Pakistan's forex reserves dip $218m to reach $9.513bn

SBP reserves decreased by $102 million to $4,090.7 million
02 June,2023 10:49 am
KARACHI (APP) - The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan stood at $9,513 million as of May 26 while reserves held by the central bank reached $4,090.7m.

The State Bank of Pakistan, in a statement, informed that foreign reserves of the central bank decreased by $102m to $4,090.7m due to external debt repayment in the week ending on May 26, 2023.

Meanwhile, net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at $5,422.3m, it added.

In the previous week ending on May 19, 2023, total liquid foreign reserves held by the country was $ 9,731.1m.

Among them, foreign reserves held by the central bank were $4,193m while net foreign reserves held by
commercial banks were $5,538.1m.
