Pakistan's forex reserves dip $218m to reach $9.513bn​

SBP reserves decreased by $102 million to $4,090.7 million02 June,2023 10:49 amKARACHI (APP) - The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan stood at $9,513 million as of May 26 while reserves held by the central bank reached $4,090.7m.The State Bank of Pakistan, in a statement, informed that foreign reserves of the central bank decreased by $102m to $4,090.7m due to external debt repayment in the week ending on May 26, 2023.Meanwhile, net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at $5,422.3m, it added.In the previous week ending on May 19, 2023, total liquid foreign reserves held by the country was $ 9,731.1m.Among them, foreign reserves held by the central bank were $4,193m while net foreign reserves held bycommercial banks were $5,538.1m.